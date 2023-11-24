5 reasons why Mammoth Avenger is the best GTA Online Black Friday deal

GTA Online has tons of vehicles that serve a variety of purposes. While sports cars are meant to go fast on land, jet aircraft zoom across the Los Santos sky. The Mammoth Avenger is a vehicle that not only flies and goes fast but is able to rain death upon enemies. Unfortunately, a lot of players often ignore this amazing aircraft in online multilayer.

While newbies might be intimidated by the whopping price tag that accompanies the Avenger, even veterans sideline this aerial vehicle for certain reasons. However, the ongoing Black Friday deal is the perfect time to use the cash in the game to purchase this airplane. This article will highlight five big reasons everyone should have the Mammoth Avenger in their hangar.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 things that make the Mammoth Avenger a great investment in GTA Online

1) It's a flying fortress

Homing Missiles can be a big pain in GTA Online when you are trying to travel across the map or simply complete a mission. The Mammoth Avenger is the perfect defense against griefers and other enemies in this game.

It takes a lot to bring this aircraft down, as it is heavily fortified on all sides with bulletproof windows and several other armor upgrades. This allows players to escape tricky situations in online multiplayer lobbies.

It takes the following to destroy the Avenger:

Homing Missiles: 23

23 RPG/ Grenades/ Sticky Bombs: 8

8 Heavy Sniper MK II explosive rounds: 19

19 Tank Cannon: 4

4 Anti-Aircraft 20 mm Flak: 2

2) The capacity to carry numerous players at once

Most aircraft and helicopters in GTA Online have a limited seating capacity, so a big team will need to deploy several vehicles to reach mission checkpoints. While the Mammoth Avenger has seating space for eight people (three gunners and five passengers), it can fit a lot more.

The aircraft has a huge capacity that can fit tons of players in its holding area, making it the perfect choice for players who play alongside their friends. People have been able to fit more than 20 players inside the Mammoth Avenger, which is an impressive feat.

3) Top speed

Top speed is an important factor when considering any vehicle in GTA Online. Fortunately, the Mammoth Avenger can reach 178.50 mph (287.27 km/h), which is quite quick in the game.

It has a 76.07 rating in top speed as well as a 47.32 rating in acceleration. This allows this fortress to travel at high speeds without having to worry about most other vehicles. However, it will take some time for new players to adjust to the handling of this aircraft.

4) Special abilities

Another reason the Mammoth Avenger is a bang for the buck is its special abilities and features. While players generally need to spend $3,450,000 to get this aircraft, they can purchase it at a massive 50% discount during the ongoing GTA Online weekly update.

The Mammoth Avenger has the following abilities that make it special in online multiplayer:

Stealth Mode: Allows the aircraft to disappear from the minimap.

Rocket Boost: Makes the aircraft accelerate quickly.

Makes the aircraft accelerate quickly. Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL): Allows the plane to hover and take off/land vertically without the need for an airstrip.

5) A great defense against the Oppressor MK II

The Oppressor MK II is one of the most annoying vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online. It is the preferred option for griefers and other pesky enemies. However, the Mammoth Avenger can counter this flying motorcycle with ease.

It has great defense as well as offensive capabilities that include guns and a turret, making this aircraft quite lethal in multiplayer lobbies. This should be the biggest selling factor for anyone looking to purchase this flying behemoth in GTA Online.

The ongoing sale is a great time for players to stock up their garages for the upcoming GTA Online Winter DLC update, which will probably go live in early December.

