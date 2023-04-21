5 reasons why new GTA Online License Plate Creator is better than iFruit app

GTA Online has been a popular game for years, offering players the chance to experience an open-world adventure filled with crime, heists, and mayhem. One of the many customization options available is the ability to create original license plates for vehicles. Initially, players had to use the iFruit app to access this feature, which was time-consuming and frustrating.

However, Rockstar Games recently released a new License Plate Creator feature that promises to offer a better experience than the iFruit app. In this article, we will explore five reasons why the new addition is better than the previous route for customization.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 major reasons why License Plate Creator is better than iFruit app in GTA Online

1) More user-friendly interface

The License Plate Creator in GTA Online is considered more user-friendly than the iFruit app, which means it is easier for players to navigate through.

It has a simpler layout, making it easier to find and access the customization options. In contrast, the iFruit app had more features and functions, which could make it overwhelming for some users to navigate. The user interface of the License Plate Creator is designed to be more accessible to a wider range of players, regardless of their experience with the game.

2) No need for external devices

The iFruit app was a separate mobile application that players needed to download on their smartphones or tablets and connect to their online account. This means that they needed access to an external device. Further, they needed to spend time setting up and linking the app to their game account before they could customize their license plates.

On the other hand, the GTA Online License Plate Creator is accessible through the game's Social Club website. As such, players can use it directly from within the game without the need for an external device. They simply need to log in to their Social Club account and access the License Plate Creator feature from there.

This integration means that players can access and use the License Plate Creator more easily, as they don't need to switch between different apps or devices.

3) More customization options

The License Plate Creator in GTA Online offers more customization options than the iFruit app. While the iFruit app also allowed players to customize their license plates, the choices were more limited. For example, the iFruit app only offered a few pre-set background options and limited the number of characters players can use for their custom text.

In contrast, the License Plate Creator provides players with more background options, including different colors and patterns, and allows for more text customization, such as choosing the font style, size, and color. Additionally, it offers two different viewing options, Plate View and Car View, which allow players to see how the final product will look on their chosen vehicle.

4) No in-game currency required

The License Plate Creator in GTA Online does not require in-game currency to order a customized license plate. In contrast, the iFruit app, which was a companion app for Grand Theft Auto V and Online, required players to spend in-game currency to order a customized license plate. The iFruit app allowed players to create custom license plates for their vehicles in the game, but each costed $100,000 in-game currency.

On the other hand, the License Plate Creator in GTA Online only charges a one-time fee of $3,000 in-game currency for each order. This means that it is a more cost-effective option for players who want to customize their license plates without spending too much money.

5) Better integration with GTA Online

The new License Plate Creator is more integrated with GTA Online than the iFruit app was. This means that it is more accessible and easier to use from within the game itself.

When using the iFruit app, players needed to switch between the app and the game to access the customization options. This was time-consuming and interrupted the gameplay experience.

In contrast, the License Plate Creator is directly accessible from the game's Social Club website. This means that players can quickly and easily customize their license plates without leaving the game.

