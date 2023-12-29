5 reasons to play GTA Online this New Year's Day event

GTA Online is buzzing with fun events and Holiday-themed rewards as part of the New Year's Day event. Rockstar Games regularly adds fresh content to the multiplayer, keeping it fresh and worth playing. The same has been done for this year's Holiday season, with many of The Chop Shop update's drip feed content being made available, especially the new Salvage Yard Robbery.

Many time-limited bonus rewards are also up for grabs currently, but only through January 3, 2024, meaning there isn't much time left. So, let's take a closer look at five reasons to play GTA Online this New Year's Day event.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Free items and four more reasons to play GTA Online this New Year's Day event

1) McTony Robbery

A new Salvage Yard Vehicle Robbery, the McTony Robbery, debuted with the December 28, 2023 weekly update. Just like the other Salvage Yard Vehicle Robberies, this one is easy to complete and quite fun to play. As of this writing, players can steal the Fathom FR36 via it and make a few hundred thousand dollars by either selling or salvaging the vehicle.

For those unaware, the Salvage Yard is a new business added with the GTA Online Chop Shop update. Its properties are listed on Maze Bank Foreclosures. In addition to the McTony Robbery, the Podium Robbery is also available this week, and it is arguably the best one of them all.

2) Holiday events

Several time-limited Holiday-themed events were added to Grand Theft Auto Online last week and are still available during the New Year's Day event. Players can participate in the GTA Online Yeti Hunt in Blaine County, find and destroy snowmen across the map, and even encounter The Gooch.

Completing these events will reward some exclusive outfits and a decent amount of money. A Happy Holidays Hauler is also driving across Los Santos and Blaine County, dropping free gifts every few minutes. Therefore, players must participate before the New Year's Day event ends.

3) Free items

As part of the New Year's Day event, Rockstar Games is rewarding a bunch of free items to the players. These include the following in-game commodities:

Bronze New Year's Hat

Silver New Year's Hat

Gold New Year's Hat

Silver New Year's Glasses

Gold New Year's Glasses

Rainbow New Year's Glasses

Players must log into GTA Online by January 3, 2024, to claim these exclusive free items. Snacks, armor, and ammunition will also be refilled for free once, upon logging into the game by the said date.

Furthermore, the Vapid Clique is available on the Diamond Casino Podium (with a special Christmas livery), allowing players to win it for free this week.

4) Snow

Snow has fallen in Los Santos and Blaine County once again and will be in the game for some time. Snowballs can be picked up and thrown at friends or NPCs to mess around while snowy weather is around. Hence, those playing GTA Online this New Year's Day event can enjoy a bit of freshness in the 10-year-old map.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will take players to the state of Leonida, but there is still some time left to enjoy the southern state of San Andreas. The sequel's trailer showed the new location briefly while also giving rise to the Florida Joker controversy.

5) Bonus rewards on Snowball Fight Deathmatches

GTA Online Snowball Fight is a new category of multiplayer Deathmatches. It can be started from the game's pause menu Jobs list and is quite fun to play. Instead of weapons, players use snowballs to eliminate opponents and win points for their team.

Through January 3, 2024, all Snowball Fight Deathmatches are rewarding double money and RP. Therefore, the New Year's Day event is the best time to participate in them and enjoy GTA Online.

