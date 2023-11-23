5 reasons to own Progen PR4 in GTA Online in 2023

Of all the vehicles in GTA Online, some catch the eye more than others. The Progen PR4 is one such car that not only looks good but also drives fast while handling like a beast. This open-wheel Formula 1 vehicle offers several advantages over other classic and default rides in the online multiplayer. Despite this, a lot of players overlook it simply because of its category.

Several new players struggle to pick out a good car to participate in local races or to simply zoom past others in the free roam. This article will provide five reasons why the Progen PR4 needs to be in everyone's garages in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

A cool design and four other reasons that make the Progen PR4 a great car in GTA Online

1) The cool classic look

While Formula 1 cars have evolved in terms of design and performance over the years, the old-school classics are still highly cherished by fans. The Progen PR4 is modeled after the real-life 1991 McLaren MP4/6, giving it a classy yet fierce look.

The vehicle has a nice flat air intake and narrow rear endplate, which allow it to take off faster. The low and steep frontal design lends it an aggressive look worthy of an F1 car. The back of the vehicle is also impressive as it showcases cutting-edge engineering.

2) The performance

The Progen PR4 contains a powerful V10 engine with big air intakes, allowing it to reach 120.50 mph (193.93 km/h) on the road. This is an impressive feat for this vehicle as it also steers quite well on curving paths.

On top of that, it also has excellent braking and acceleration that only a few other vehicles can match, making it a suitable choice for almost all races. While beginner GTA Online players might feel a little underconfident driving this car around the city, with practice, they will be able to take out this beast and stay ahead of everybody in the game.

3) The resale value

Resale value is a big point that a lot of players forget to consider before purchasing an expensive car in GTA Online. Since the Progen PR4 costs a whopping $3,515,000, players should take a look at its resale cost as well.

Fortunately, Progen PR4 is one of the vehicles in the online multiplayer that depreciates too much in value, causing players a steep loss if they ever decide to sell it. One can sell this open-wheel ride at Los Santos Customs for $2,109,000. On top of that, they can also get back 50% of the money they spent on the upgrades. This makes the PR4 a great deal in the game.

4) A huge array of customization options

Customizing a vehicle allows the players to tune it up to their liking. Well, Progen PR4 offers a huge array of such upgrades that can further enhance the performance as well as the looks of this car in GTA Online.

Fortunately, this whole process is rather pocket-friendly as the cheapest upgrade is only $750 (Turbo Exhaust), and the most expensive one comes at $59,065 (Snowflake Stripped tires). This is considered a reasonable amount of money that one can spend on a vehicle, according to most players of the game.

5) Rockstar has been removing vehicles from the game

Rockstar Games has removed several cars from the games in an effort to enhance the game's performance. The developer removed more than 180 rides from the online multiplayer after the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

This was a big shock to the people who wanted to purchase one of the scrapped vehicles. While they promised to rotate these in the GTA Online weekly update, one can hardly predict if Progen PR4 will come back if it gets removed. If you wish to add this car to your collection, don't take the risk and purchase it as soon as you can.

The Grand Theft Auto community is excited about the upcoming Winter DLC update that will add several new vehicles to the game, as well as the first official GTA 6 trailer that will roll out in December.

Poll : Do You Own Any Formula 1 Car in GTA Online? Yes, I do No, I don't 0 votes