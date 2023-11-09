5 reasons to do Taxi Work in GTA Online (November 2023)

GTA Online offers various activities that the payers can participate in. The Taxi Work in the online multiplayer mode is one such that is not only great for passing the time, but also for earning money. Unfortunately, a lot of gamers either don't know much about it or underestimate its potential as a source of income in Grand Theft Auto Online.

There are two ways to start these tasks in the game: first is by heading off to the Downtown Cab Co.'s white mission marker, or second, by using a taxi that you own. Afterwards, it's a straightforward job of picking up and dropping off the customers.

But there are some good reasons why you should grind these missions in the game, and this article will highlight five of them for you.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

5 reasons why Taxi Work missions are great in GTA Online

1) Chance to earn 5x cash reward

Rockstar Games is offering exciting rewards for cabbie work in GTA Online (Image via GTAForums)

Rockstar Games is offering players a chance to earn a 5x cash reward for completing the Cabbie missions during the GTA Online weekly update. The Downtown Cab Co. will provide this extra reward until November 15, 2023, for picking up and dropping off the citizens across Los Santos.

So, this is the perfect time for everyone in GTA Online, including the beginners, to make a good amount of money in a relatively short time. After the deadline passes, there will be no extra reward. Further, the developers provide these types of bonuses only once in a long time.

2) Get paid without having cops on your tail

Another reason to start doing the Taxi Work in Grad Theft Auto Online is because it is safe and legal. Most of the other money-making ventures for beginners in the online multiplayer require them to take risks by either doing heists or robbing the stores.

However, driving a cab is honest and legal work, so the players won't have to worry about the cops chasing them around the city. A safe and secure means of income means that anyone can grind it without having to waste ammo or other resources.

3) It is a good pass time

While the players can always instigate some violence in Los Santos or start cop chases for a thrill, these things can become boring after a point. Things can get monotonous after reaching a higher level in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its online counterpart.

So, a simple Taxi Work can work wonders in GTA Online. It is hassle-free and provides good distraction between missions. So, if someone is bored of roaming around the city, they can visit the Downtown Cab Co. and start their cabbie runs.

4) The pay is not too bad

Doing the Taxi Work mission is a good way for newbies to earn money in GTA Online. While these will certainly not drown them in cash, it is still a fairly good amount of money for the easy work.

With Rockstar Games adding the 5x bonus this week, it is a great chance for gamers to boost their income and save up enough to invest in something big. They can earn roughly $15k per 10 trips. This includes the $136 as base fare and $2000 to $2500 as a tip (if you don't drive like Jason Statham in the Transporter movie).

5) Unlock cool liveries

Liveries are a great way to make a vehicle look better. Well, completing the Taxi Work missions in the online multiplayer will allow the players to access and equip some amazing skins for some of the vehicles in GTA Online. These are the two liveries that can be unlocked in the game:

Livery for Broadway (muscle car)

Livery for Willard Eudora (muscle car)

It is quite easy to unlock these liveries as they only need to drive around Los Santos and drop off the passengers. Specifically, they will need to complete 50 such drop-offs to get the Broadway and 10 Stunt Jumps to obtain the Willard Eudora.

Fans are also quite excited about the GTA 6 trailer after Rockstar Games confirmed that it is about to drop very soon. Hopefully, the developer will stay true to its words and give the community a big reason to celebrate.

Poll : Do you like to drive around Los Santos in your free time in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes