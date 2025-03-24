5 secret cars in GTA Online (and their locations)

GTA Online has plenty of cars, and Rockstar Games keeps adding more with every new major DLC. Most of them can be bought from various automobile websites like Legendary Motorsport or Southern San Andreas Super Autos, while the others are made available temporarily during certain parts of the year. However, there are also some secret cars in the game.

Finding these without a bit of help can be time-consuming. So, for those interested, here are five secret cars in GTA Online and their locations.

Declasse Tornado Mariachi and 4 other secret cars in GTA Online (and their locations)

1) Gold/silver Dubsta 2

The Benefactor Dubsta is a GTA Online SUV that's likely based on the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. It has a secret variant (Dubsta 2) that can spawn in gold or silver and looks pretty neat. To make it spawn, however, you must be driving a regular Dubsta.

This regular variant can be stolen from the streets or requested from Ms. Baker if you have bought a Penthouse at the Diamond Casino. When in possession, drive it across the LS Customs outlet in Burton or the one near LSIA until the rare Dubsta 2 spawns (it may take a few tries).

2) Modded Imponte Ruiner

The Modded Imponte Ruiner is a customized version of the standard Ruiner muscle car. You can make this secret car spawn outside the LS Customs outlet in Burton by driving across the location in a standard Ruiner (which can be stolen from areas like Rockford Hills, Davis, or Little Seoul). This, again, can take a bit of time.

The Imponte Ruiner is decently quick, and interestingly enough, was seemingly spotted in the first GTA 6 trailer for a brief moment.

3) Declasse Tornado Mariachi

The Declasse Tornado Mariachi is an old, rusty variant of the standard Declasse Tornado, but what makes it interesting are the accessories inside, such as guitars and mariachi hats.

To find it, you must be on the dirt road just southeast of the Altruist Camp at 7 pm (in-game time). The vehicle will spawn on a nearby hill with a few cop cars around. From there, you can steal the secret car and drive away with it. Note that stealing it can result in a wanted level.

4) FIB Emergency

Here's a look at the FIB Emergency (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The FIB Emergency is a really cool black police car variant of the Bravado Buffalo. To make it spawn, open GTA Online's Interaction menu and register yourself as a CEO/VIP. Then, go to VIP Work, select Hostile Takeover, set the location as LSIA, and click on Start.

This will start a mission wherein you should be able to steal a FIB Emergency. This secret car, sadly, cannot be stored for later use. You can still drive it around while in the same session (unless you lose it somehow).

However, there are many other police cars up for sale on the Warstock Cache and Carry website, and they can be bought to play Dispatch Work missions in GTA Online.

5) Imponte Phoenix

Imponte Phoenix in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Imponte Phoenix is a muscle car that resembles the Pontiac Firebird. It has appeared in quite a few Grand Theft Auto games, along with GTA Online. However, as it spawns rarely and cannot be purchased from any websites in the multiplayer, many might not be aware of its existence.

Those interested in finding a Phoenix can look for it in areas like Terminal, near Maze Bank Arena, East Vinewood Parking, or even around Cypress Flats. Once found, it can be stolen and stored in your garage.

