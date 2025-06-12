5 things to avoid in GTA Online (June 12 to 17, 2025)

Rockstar Games has continued the GTA Online weekly update that kicked off last Thursday (June 5, 2025), and so its offers are still in effect. While some are worth grabbing, there are deals one can consider avoiding, especially now that the new Money Fronts DLC is on the horizon. The primary objective behind avoiding the items on this list is saving money for better offers in the future.

Making strategic decisions right now regarding purchases can help players prepare monetarily for the upcoming Summer DLC. With that said, let's look at five things to avoid in GTA Online this week, which starts from June 12 until June 17, 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 5 things that players should avoid buying in GTA Online this week (June 12 - 17, 2025)

1) Cheval Taipan

The Cheval Taipan in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Cheval Taipan usually costs $1,980,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. Likely based on the second-generation Ford GT, it looks good and is really quick.

Rockstar has currently slashed its price by 40%, but instead of spending on this car, players should wait to see if new ones in the upcoming Summer DLC, like the Överflöd Suzume or Karin Everon RS, offer better value for money.

2) Karin Futo GTX

The Karin Futo GTX is still the Podium Vehicle in this GTA Online weekly update. This means players can visit the Diamond Casino and spin The Lucky Wheel once a day until June 17, 2025, to try and win it.

Thus, they should avoid buying the Karin Futo GTX this week from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website, where it costs $1,590,000 or $1,192,500 (its Trade Price).

It is also worth noting that after GTA Online Money Fronts releases, GTA+ subscribers will be able to spin The Lucky Wheel not once, but twice every day.

3) Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8

The Imponte Ruiner ZZ-8 is still up for grabs as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride this week. Those who rank in the top three in an LS Car Meet Series race for three days in a row will get it for free.

This is why players should avoid spending money on the ride this week. It has a sleek design, seemingly inspired by the Pontiac Trans Am Gen IV, and decent performance, but it would still be better to obtain the Ruiner ZZ-8 as the Prize Ride rather than paying $1,320,000.

4) The most expensive Diamond Casino Master Penthouse

A glimpse inside a Master Penthouse in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are a few Master Penthouses available at the Diamond Casino and Resort. All of them have been discounted by 30% this week. However, players should avoid getting the most expensive one if they don't care about some extra rooms and cosmetics.

Getting even the cheapest Master Penthouse will unlock the Casino Story Missions, which pay well and reward a free car with machine guns and bullet-resistant windows.

5) The Arcade

An Arcade property in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Arcade is one of many businesses in GTA Online. The prices of all its properties have also been slashed by 30% as part of the currently active weekly update. It doesn't generate much money, but it unlocks the Diamond Casino Heist, which can pay millions.

However, since this heist needs two participants at the very least, solo players can avoid getting an Arcade and save the money for the new money laundering business that will be added with the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2025 on June 17.

