5 things that GTA 5 did right

Rockstar Games released GTA 5 to much fanfare in September 2013. Although it doesn't include all features from past games and even got rid of some fan-favorite ones, there are quite a few things that it did right. These are among the reasons why it is still so popular, even a decade post-launch, and is the best-selling Grand Theft Auto title by a significant margin.

Fans of the series are now looking forward to Grand Theft Auto 6, which is expected to be a significant improvement and is set to launch in 2025. While we wait for its release, let's take a look at five things that Grand Theft Auto 5 did right.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Vehicle customization and 4 other things GTA 5 did right

1) Multiple protagonists

Grand Theft Auto 5 is the first game in the series to include multiplayer playable protagonists. The lead trio of Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton is beloved among fans, much due to Rockstar's brilliant writing and the interesting character dynamics between them.

Players can also switch between them at any time in Free-Roam and during some missions, letting them experience the game from multiple perspectives. Their backstories and interpersonal relationships are done quite well, which allows GTA 5 to provide a very unique experience.

2) Mission replay

The Grand Theft Auto series is known for having fun and exciting missions in its games, and there are plenty that players want to experience more than once. One would usually require a manual save at the right checkpoint or going through the entire campaign again to replay favorite missions, but GTA 5 features an option to replay any quest directly after completing it once.

This option, labeled Replay Mission, can be found in the pause menu under the GAME tab. It also shows the optional objective checklist and finishing medal from the previous attempt.

3) Vehicle customization

Vehicle customization is one of the most popular activities among Grand Theft Auto 5 players, especially in its multiplayer mode. While Rockstar introduced this gameplay feature first in 2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, it wasn't included in the studio's 2008 release, Grand Theft Auto 4.

Luckily, Rockstar decided to have it return in GTA 5, and it turned out to be one of its best features. Players can take any ride, stolen or bought, into a Los Santos Customs outlet and have it modified in terms of performance as well as visual appeal. In fact, more interesting customization options have been added over the years in GTA 5's multiplayer, Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Wildlife

Wildlife is an integral part of GTA 5's map of Los Santos and Blaine County. Pet animals can be found in the former, which is a bustling city, but as one goes further north into Blaine County's sprawling wilderness, they can encounter various animals like coyotes, cougars, deer, boars, cows, and more.

Additionally, marine life in the form of sharks, dolphins, and fish can be found in the sea surrounding the game's map. Old GTA titles have also featured some wildlife, mostly fish or birds, but nowhere near the scale of Grand Theft Auto 5.

5) Multiplayer

GTA 4's multiplayer was Rockstar Games' first genuine attempt at including a modern multiplayer environment in a Grand Theft Auto title. It was simple yet fun, but that of its sequel, Grand Theft Auto Online, is far more expansive and one of the studio's most ambitious projects.

Rockstar has released countless DLCs and updates for Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer. While it has some issues, the overall experience is incredibly fun. It offers the same kind of freedom one would find in a Grand Theft Auto title's single player, but in an online environment where players can interact with the community or mess around with their friends.

