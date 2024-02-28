5 things to know about GTA Online's Karin S95

The Karin S95 is a sports car available for purchase in GTA Online for under $2 million in-game cash. This vehicle is not too flashy and does not come with futuristic elements such as the ability to fire homing missiles. It is a simple vehicle with exceptional performance and stunning looks. It is also customizable, allowing players to enhance its features further.

The title offers various customization options to enhance its looks or boost its speed. However, If you're considering buying the Karin S95 in GTA Online, you should check out the following things in this guide to learn more about the vehicle.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 facts about the Karin S95 in GTA Online

1) It's a Toyota GT86

The Karin S95 is heavily inspired by the first-generation Toyota GT86, which is also sold as the Subaru BRZ. The vehicle is a 2-door fastback coupe, and although it can be considered a tuner car in real-life, the S95 is categorized as a sports car in GTA Online. The vehicle has a sleek and sporty appearance with a compact body size, owing to its fastback design.

In some ways, the Toyota GT86 is reminiscent of the Nissan Z-series, especially the 370z. There are several replicas of Z-series cars in the title, and all of them are manufactured by Annis. These are the 300R, the Euros, and the ZR380, and most of these cars look similar to the S95.

2) It's free for returning players

Players who upgrade from the PS4 or Xbox One editions of GTA 5 to the next-generation (PS5 or Xbox Series X|S) editions will receive the Karin S95 for free, but this is only applicable once, unlike some other cars like the Annis Elegy RH8 which can be acquired for free indefinitely.

The regular price of the vehicle is $1,995,000, and it's available in Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) It's exclusive to next-gen consoles

Unfortunately, the Karin S95 is exclusive to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. As mentioned earlier, the car is available for free to returning players, implying it's not available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It's hard to deny that PC users always get the short end of the stick from Rockstar Games. PC releases of Rockstar titles, for instance, are always delayed.

This will be the case for GTA 6 as well if it gets a PC release, as Rockstar has currently only announced the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions. The Expanded and Enhanced Edition upgrade was rumored to be arriving on PC soon after its console release, but that never happened. Even with The Chop Shop DLC, Rockstar added some features that are exclusive to next-gen consoles, like wildlife.

4) It has access to HSW Performance Upgrade

The S95 can be installed with an HSW Performance Upgrade at Hao's Special Works, a modification exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online. This upgrade will set you back $525,000 in-game cash, but it's worth the investment, as it turns the machine into a formidable beast.

The default top speed of a fully upgraded S95 is 115.50 mph (tested in-game by Broughy1322), but with the HSW conversion, this shoots up to 155.50 mph. This 40 mph increase makes it one of the fastest vehicles on consoles in the title. Despite being categorized as a sports car, it's still a tuner car and as such, the handling on it is exceptional.

5) It allows for tons of customization options

The Karin S95 features a variety of customization options quite similar to that of the tuners from the Los Santos Tuners DLC. Several body parts, like the bumpers, fenders, and hood can be modified. The Karin S95 also shares some liveries with the Tuners pack, such as the Racer 86, a Subaru World Rally Team-inspired design.

