Despite being the older game, there is some stuff a player can do in GTA 5 that they are unable to do in GTA Online.

More often than not, players can do a lot more activities in GTA Online than what they can do in the base game of GTA 5. This makes sense, as GTA Online is updated more frequently than GTA 5. However, that doesn't mean GTA 5 doesn't have its own exclusive content or advantages over its online cousin.

Both games have their legions of fans that prefer one game over another. It should be noted that this article isn't meant to disparage one game over another, instead, it's simply written so players can see some activities that they can do in GTA 5 and not in GTA Online.

5 things players can do in GTA 5, but not in GTA Online

#5 - Hunting

Image via GTA Wiki

As animals only exist in GTA Online through Peyote Plants, it should go without saying that players cannot participate in hunting. Only Trevor Philips can hunt in GTA 5, and that's largely thanks to the addition of wildlife, which is absent in GTA Online. Here, he can kill an animal around 05:00 to 21:00, and send a picture of the animal to Cletus.

Cletus does not exist in GTA Online, further making it unlikely that hunting would ever be added to that game. In GTA 5, he is a part of a Random Event, and it's worth noting GTA Online has a completely different set of Random Events compared to GTA 5.

Plus, GTA Online has far more profitable activities to consider, making hunting something that will likely always be a GTA 5-exclusive.

#4 - Use Director Mode

Image via GTA Wiki

Director Mode is a fun little thing exclusive to the enhanced editions of GTA 5. Here, players can alter various characters found within the world of GTA 5 with various customizable features. This customization involves altering the traffic, user's location, certain dialogue, and other miscellaneous aspects.

There are various things a player can discover when messing around with Director Mode in GTA 5. GTA Online does not have anything similar to Director Mode. There really wouldn't be a way to make it work in GTA Online given the volatile nature of open lobbies.

#3 - Pause the game/slow down time

Image via SimplyPops (YouTube)

A lot of players understand the frustration of trying to pause an online game, only to discover that they couldn't and have died as a result of it. Typically, this only happens to new gamers, but it's still a funny experience commonly shared on the internet in some way.

Naturally, players cannot pause everything in GTA Online. If a player tries to pause in GTA Online, they'll bring up the pause menu, but everything will go on as normal. This means that other players can kill a player who paused the game.

Likewise, GTA Online does not feature ways to slow down time. In GTA 5, swapping between weapons or using Michael's special ability can buy a player some time. Neither option is present in GTA Online.

#2 - 100% Completion

Image via GTA Wiki

100% completing an online game is often considered impossible, as online games tend to add new content from time to time. However, 100% Completion is a thing that has existed in the GTA series since GTA III. Predictably, this would mean that GTA 5 would include this system, while also offering their own unique rewards for players that 100% complete the game.

GTA Online has no 100% Completion system in the game as of right now. It is unlikely that such a system would ever be added unless GTA Online stops being updated. Since that doesn't seem to be happening anytime soon, it's safe to say that the base game of GTA 5 will have this advantage over GTA Online for quite some time.

#1 - Mod the game without being banned

Image via GTA5-Mods.com

The single greatest advantage GTA 5 has over GTA Online is that players can mod the game however they want without worrying about being banned for doing so. Modding in GTA Online is generally frowned upon, and Rockstar's suspension and ban policy are quite strict.

While not every modder gets banned in GTA Online, there is always the risk of it happening to a player. Predictably, a player will not lose access to their GTA 5 base game if this happens. Hence, modders can mod that game to their heart's content.

GTA 5 has a massive modding scene, so most players can simply download a mod they fancy and use it in-game whenever they want. Due to this, it's also easier (and safer) to download GTA 5 mods over GTA Online ones.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.