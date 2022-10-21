5 vehicles that GTA Online billionaires should have

GTA Online has numerous ways of earning a steady income. Rockstar Games also adds 2x and sometimes 3x rewards for certain events weekly, giving more ways to quickly earn more GTA$. Long-time players continue to look for the best investments, whether in various businesses or by purchasing the best vehicles.

GTA Online has transport options for every price range, and while some of the more expensive options may not be worth it, there are some that players should invest in. Those who are billionaires in the game and are looking for the best vehicles that money can buy, which are also quite useful, can go through this article.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA Online billionaires must have these vehicles at their disposal

5) Ruiner 2000

The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a modified muscle car in GTA Online that takes inspiration from the TV series, Knight Rider. It costs GTA$ 5,745,600, and only ultra-rich players can get it as it's the most expensive car in the game. That being said, there are features in it that justify its price tag.

The vehicle has a parachute mechanism on the roof that helps while falling off a considerable height. It also helps in recovering the vehicle when it flips while falling. The Ruiner also has a power-hop mechanism that allows it to jump for about five meters and recharge within a few seconds to be used again.

Finally, the vehicle also comes equipped with two front-facing machine guns operated by the driver and two missile launchers. These will come in handy during getaways, even if the car has a limited capacity of eight rockets as well as a short range.

4) JoBuilt P-996 LAZER

The P-996 LAZER is one of the most exorbitant purchases in GTA Online. It's a weaponized armor fighter jet based on an F-16 Fighting Falcon. The Lazer is priced at $6,500,000, making it the second most expensive aircraft in the game, behind the Luxor Deluxe. It is powered by a single turbojet with an afterburner.

The LAZER is durable enough to withstand two homing missile strikes. On the weaponry front, it is equipped with dual cannons that are powerful enough to destroy even heavily armored targets. It also has homing missiles, albeit with below-average precision and a four-second cooldown time before each reload.

3) Mammoth Hydra

The Mammoth Hydra is another armored weaponized fighter jet, and costs a lot less than the P-996 LAZER, at GTA$ 3,990,000. This aircraft is capable of vertical take-off and landing, which means it can hover, take off, and land vertically without needing a runway.

The Hydra can fire two rockets at once, one from either side. It can also lock onto vehicles and fire heat-seeking missiles at them. The Hydra has two powerful explosive cannons that can finish off most targets with a single well-aimed burst, and can even destroy the Avenger and Mobile Operations Center.

As a countermeasure, the Hydra can deploy flares that will deviate incoming missiles. It is also bulletproof from the rear as there are no windows present.

2) Akula

The Akula is a powerful attacking chopper in GTA Online and is a must-have for all the billionaires in the game who are looking to stay safe. It costs GTA$ 3,704,050 and comes with armor that can withstand up to 18 heavy sniper rounds. It's also fast enough to allow players to dodge homing missiles.

The Akula features twin turboshaft engines and has two cameras with three vision modes: regular, thermal, or night, and these can be operated by the rear passengers. The chopper's major feature is its stealth mode. While using it, the camera can still be used, allowing players to spot their targets.

The Akula comes equipped with a number of powerful weaponry that can blow up most enemy vehicles. It can shoot four missiles in quick succession and has the following weapons:

A nose-mounted turret Miniguns Missile pods (Barrage missiles and homing missiles) Bombs (Explosive, Incendiary, Gas, and Cluster)

1) Pegassi Oppressor Mk II

The favorite vehicle in GTA Online for griefers, the Oppressor Mk II is also one of the best getaway vehicles. It is an upgraded version of the regular Oppressor and can be purchased in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry for GTA$ 3,890,250.

While in Hover mode, the Oppressor Mk II reaches up to 130 mph, and is equipped with a rear-mounted booster that provides the vehicle with regular short boosts. The vehicle's countermeasures include the following capabilities:

Chaff - Renders the vehicle unlockable by missiles for a short period.

Flares - Distracts incoming missiles.

Smoke - Disorients other pilots.

On the weapon front, it comes with enough measures to take down a bunch of vehicles at the same time and get away safely. The various choices include:

Machine Gun: This is the default weapon and has a fire-rate that's similar to the Ruiner 2000.

Explosive Machine Guns: This is the second option that fires explosive ammo, similar to the nose turret of the Valkyrie.

Missiles: There are four homing missiles and 20 normal missiles on board, with a 15ms delay before they lock on to a target.

All these deadly options make the Oppressor Mk II one of the must-have vehicles for all billionaire players in the game, given that money won't be a problem for them.

With a billion GTA$ in the account, they can go ahead and get all the vehicles listed in the article and stay ahead of others.

