5 ways Rockstar can improve GTA 6 Online

Rockstar Games has released the first trailer for GTA 6, which is set to release in 2025 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Although they haven't revealed anything about a multiplayer mode for the upcoming title, Grand Theft Auto Online players have already prepared a list of things they want improved in the next online game mode. They have numerous complaints about the game's current state, which they would like to see addressed in GTA 6 Online.

Here's a list of things that the developer can fix in Grand Theft Auto VI's multiplayer mode if it ends up having one.

5 things that can be improved in GTA 6 Online

1) Reasonable pricing of purchasable items

GTA Online players can purchase a lot of things in the game, and some of these can be quite expensive. This includes nearly every kind of vehicle, from cars to fighter jets, hoverbikes, and even submarines.

The title allows players to own various properties that let them earn money and keep their illegal businesses running. However, the money that GTA Online players earn through their properties, in-game missions, and heists is much too low.

This has led many to feel that the pricing of items has been intentionally inflated so that players are forced to buy Shark Cards—microtransactions that add in-game money. Rockstar has also slowly increased the prices of several existing items as well as released new items that were way more expensive.

After many complaints, they've brought down the prices on many of these, but it's still not at a reasonable level. In the next game, players hope to see realistic prices of purchasable assets so that it doesn't become pay-to-win.

2) Better anti-cheat

Cheating has been a major issue on the PC version of Grand Theft Auto Online since its inception. Despite numerous updates over the years, the problem persists. Hackers can ruin the experience of other players in public lobbies by glitching their game or messing with their characters.

With a recent update, the developer has added the feature to use private or invite-only lobbies, but hackers still run rampant in public lobbies. Players have often complained that Rockstar is only interested in dealing with hackers who make money in the game using glitches and trainers. As such, griefers get away scot-free.

With Grand Theft Auto VI, they should introduce stricter measures to monitor hackers who cause nuisance. It's not completely impossible, as many popular modern multiplayer games use such anti-cheat measures.

3) A grittier narrative

While the single-player storyline in nearly every Grand Theft Auto title has been universally acclaimed, the same can't be said about GTA Online. Many players agree that the plot feels a lot less serious or cohesive in the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 5.

While it's loosely tied to the single-player story, it often incorporates fantastic elements that the community believes have no place in a Grand Theft Auto game. The narrative is often related to properties or vehicles that are made purchasable in a new update. This is in stark contrast to Rockstar's single-player titles, where the narrative is entirely character-driven.

With GTA 6 Online, Rockstar can focus on a more character-driven narrative that resembles the main series more closely. This will no doubt leave a more lasting impression on players than the repetitive, forgettable missions they're forced to grind in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Roleplay elements

On August 11, 2023, Cfx.re, the group behind the largest FiveM roleplay servers, was acquired by Rockstar Games. GTA 5 RP allows private multiplayer servers to play a modded copy of the game with several custom features. Streamers have popularized Grand Theft Auto RP, and the phenomenon has gained a large number of dedicated followers since its inception.

These modded servers allow a lot of things that are not possible in the vanilla (unmodded) version of Grand Theft Auto 5. These include new interactions, more interiors, and added features for realism, among other things. Many of these enhanced features are already anticipated to be included in Grand Theft Auto 6, as suggested by the GTA 6 gameplay leaks.

If Rockstar releases a multiplayer mode in their upcoming title, it could make use of roleplaying features. Not only would it diversify the gameplay elements in this mode, but it would also attract players who prefer GTA RP to Online.

5) No downgrades from single-player

Despite being identical to Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto Online has several downgrades compared to the single-player version. The most noticeable thing is the reduced traffic and NPC density. There are also no animals in multiplayer, and several features like taxis or the stock market are also missing.

Most of these changes were made so that the title could work on lower-end hardware, as GTA 5 was originally released on the PS3 and Xbox 360. However, over the years, these downgrades have remained despite it being discontinued in older consoles.

The Expanded and Enhanced Edition of the game, which is exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, is bringing animals in GTA Online with the upcoming winter update. This means that such downgrades are no longer necessary, especially since GTA 6 will be launching on current-gen consoles.

