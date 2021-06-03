5 weapons every GTA Online player should have for freemode

Freemode is a chaotic place that can seem rather unwelcoming to the average GTA Online player.

It should go without saying that a woefully underprepared player will be made an example of time and time again in GTA Online's freemode. Some GTA Online players are obsessed with K/D/A, so they will go out of their way to kill other players who they deem easy prey. If these players don't have the right weapons to defend themselves, then they're going to be in a world of trouble.

It always seems like somebody is willing to pick a fight with another in GTA Online. It's a lawless land where some weapons perform better than others. GTA Online isn't a particularly well-balanced game, so some weapons are noticeably better than others. These weapons won't be the best all the time, as everything depends on the situation the player finds themselves in.

Five weapons every GTA Online player should have

#5 - AP Pistol

AP Pistol (Image via GTA Wiki)

The AP Pistol is like the swiss army knife of pistols. It has a quick rate of fire, good magazine size, and respectable damage. It's cheap and is available at a low rank, so most GTA Online players can easily afford it and its customization options.

As it's a one-handed weapon, it can also be used in drive-bys. This could be useful if the player is in an armored vehicle that lacks a machine gun or missiles, as it still provides them a means of self-defense if they have nothing else.

#4 - Assault Shotgun

Many GTA Online players consider the Assault Shotgun to be the best shotgun in the game. As per usual for a shotgun, it boasts an impressive damage per shot. Unlike other shotguns, the Assault Shotgun has a better rate of fire, making it the preferred weapon in most situations.

Unsurprisingly, the Assault Shotgun is quite good in freemode. Its impressive damage, coupled with good low to mid range, makes it easy to dispatch nearby players compared to other favorable weapons.

Any weapon that can kill other players in a single shot is worth picking up. If players are worried about close combat, there is seldom a better choice than the Assault Shotgun.

#3 - Special Carbine Mk II

Special Carbine Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

Freemode in GTA Online is often described as a chaotic and lawless land. Anything goes, which means that players can attack one another in any scenario. To best prepare for this, it's advisable to have a weapon that excels in practically every scenario.

Enter the Special Carbine Mk II. It's many GTA Online players' favorite weapon, and it's easy to see why. It's a jack of all trades that does well in all relevant categories, meaning that a player can use it in most situations to great success.

#2 - Homing Launcher

Homing Launcher (Image via GTA Wiki)

If a player isn't in a weaponized vehicle for one reason or another, then having a Homing Launcher is their best line of offense against the numerous weaponized vehicles found in GTA Online. Unlike many other weapons on this list, the Homing Launcher is incredibly easy to use and doesn't require much skill.

It's the premier weapon of choice for low-level players, especially since it's unlocked at Rank 1. It's a situational weapon when both players are on-foot, but it's undeniably a terrific weapon when the enemy is in a fast-moving vehicle.

Not everybody has the skill necessary to snipe fast-moving objects. Hence, the Homing Launcher is a fan-favorite for these types of players in GTA Online's freemode.

#1 - Heavy Sniper Mk II

Heavy Sniper Mk II (Image via GTA Wiki)

If a player has good aim, there really isn't a better weapon to use than the Heavy Sniper Mk II when the player is fighting a foe from a long distance. The regular Heavy Sniper is already very good, so having a distinctly superior version is a no-brainer to add to one's arsenal of weaponry.

Most players in GTA Online have atrocious to mediocre aim. If these types of players are fighting a competent player with a Heavy Sniper Mk II, the latter will win virtually every time. In situations where a player needs to face another inside a vehicle, then the Heavy Sniper Mk II is still a great choice. Of course, many vehicles have a blindspot where the driver can still get sniped, so it's still useful in most situations.

