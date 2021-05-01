5 worthwhile purchases GTA Online players won’t regret

Some purchases are so good in GTA Online that players can’t really regret buying them in 2021.

Everybody has a different opinion regarding the usefulness of certain items in GTA Online. Somebody might love their Cheetah, but that doesn’t mean it’s a purchase other players wouldn’t regret. Hence, it’s vital to look at purchases that most of the GTA community loves to use.

In terms of community perception, the five entries listed below are considered helpful in most parts of the GTA Online metagame. They might not necessarily be the first five items a player should purchase, but that doesn’t eliminate the fact that they’re items users are unlikely to regret buying in GTA Online.

Five worthwhile purchases GTA Online players won’t regret

#5 - Homing Launcher

It might not be the most accurate weapon, but it gets the job done most of the time (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Homing Launcher gets unlocked at Rank 1, meaning every GTA Online player can access it. As it has a homing function, this weapon is incredibly generous for inexperienced and lesser-skilled players.

It might not be the most accurate weapon, but it gets the job done most of the time.

Advertisement

#4 - Heavy Sniper

The Heavy Sniper’s sheer destructive prowess is too good to ignore (Image via GTA Wiki)

In the hands of a skilled player, the Heavy Sniper is one of the best weapons in all of GTA Online. They can use it to snipe others instantly, and its capabilities as a sniper rifle eclipse its similarly-classed brethren. As far as weapons go, competent players cannot go wrong with the Heavy Sniper.

Every other weapon has its niches to consider, and the Heavy Sniper is no different. It will likely do terribly for players battling hordes of enemies up close and personal.

However, it has no equal from a distance. Fans could argue that every other weapon has a good competitor from a distance, but the Heavy Sniper’s sheer destructive prowess is too good to ignore. Plus, it’s only $38,150, and the ammo isn’t that expensive.

#3 - Toreador

Advertisement

Poor NPCs won’t stand a chance against players driving a Toreador (Image via GTA Wiki)

Weaponized vehicles dominate the GTA Online metagame; long gone are the days where players try to do a drive-by to kill another player. If they don’t have an armored vehicle of some kind, they will repeatedly die in the open lobby.

There will come a time where some aggressive player will try to kill another for no reason, and that potential victim better have a suitable vehicle if they hope to survive.

That’s where a vehicle like the Toreador comes in handy. It’s arguably one of the best vehicles in the game, with excellent PvP capabilities putting it on par with other titans like the Oppressor Mk II.

However, what really helps the Toreador is that it can be used in missions and heists. Something like the Oppressor Mk II isn’t allowed in heists, making it less useful for PvE situations. By comparison, poor NPCs won’t stand a chance against players driving a Toreador.

#2 - Bunker

One benefit to owning a bunker is that players can use the Mobile Operations Center stored here to customize their weaponized vehicles (Image via GTA Wiki)

Advertisement

If players wish to get into Gunrunning and its numerous benefits, they must buy a Bunker to do so. One of the most obvious benefits of owning a Bunker is its exceptional profit margins in relation to how much effort a player puts into the business. Surprisingly, its money-making potential isn’t the only noteworthy thing about this property in GTA Online.

One benefit to owning a bunker is that players can use the Mobile Operations Center stored here to customize their weaponized vehicles. On the topic of weapons, players can also conduct research in the Bunker to get various upgrades to their vehicles and weaponry. It’s costly but worth it (it’s the only way to get these upgrades after all).

It’s also worth noting that there is a shooting gallery here, so players don’t have to practice in a random Ammu-Nation anymore.

#1 - Office

Each business’ benefit is an extension of the office's usefulness in GTA Online (Image via GTA Wiki)

The cheapest office in GTA Online is $1,000,000, and it’s worth every single penny. Players need an office to become CEO of an organization, which might seem like an okay thing to be rewarded with at first glance. However, being either a CEO or an MC President means it is necessary to own many other businesses present in GTA Online.

Advertisement

It’s worth it to have access to all of these other businesses by proxy. Each of their benefits is an extension of the office’s usefulness in GTA Online.

Owning an office has a daily fee of $800, but that’s pocket change in GTA Online. In addition to its other benefits, GTA Online players can use it as a safe house. They can use the office garage for their favorite vehicles, thus eliminating the need to own a cheap apartment or another safe house.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.