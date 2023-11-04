7 best ways to make money in GTA 5's online mode (November 2023)

GTA 5's online mode offers its players several ways to make money. Although some of them involve making an initial investment, the returns are absolutely worth it. Additionally, Rockstar Games often adds new ways to earn an income via major DLC updates. This has helped in keeping this game relevant even 10 years after release.

With that said, here are the seven best ways to make money in GTA 5's online mode in November 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts and 6 other best ways to make money in GTA 5's online mode (November 2023)

1) Agency VIP Contract

The Celebrity Solutions Agency is one of the many businesses to purchase in GTA Online. It generates money via Security and VIP Contracts. While the former offers a decent amount, the latter awards $1,000,000.

VIP Contracts are story missions involving real-life American rapper Dr. Dre. They aren't very challenging and can be completed in a few hours. Additionally, some VIP Contract missions can be skipped when you're replaying this series of jobs, allowing the million-dollar payout to be earned relatively faster.

2) The Cayo Perico Heist

The Cayo Perico Heist used to be the best money maker in this game. That was until Rockstar nerfed the payouts of several of its primary and secondary targets with GTA Online's 10th-anniversary update. However, this heist — which is the only one that can played solo — still helps in making around a million dollars.

Players must own a Kosatka Submarine that costs a little over two million dollars to pull it, however. Although that is quite a hefty investment, it can be recouped by replaying The Cayo Perico Heist a couple of times.

3) The Diamond Casino Heist

The Diamond Casino Heist can make players millions of dollars in Grand Theft Auto 5's online mode. You have three ways of approaching this heist - Silent and Sneaky, Big Con, or Aggressive, and you must own an Arcade to set it up.

Just like in The Cayo Perico Heist, this one has different primary targets that vary in terms of the payout each of them offers. That said, this heist cannot be played solo, meaning that its final reward will have to be shared.

4) Auto Shop Robbery Contracts

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts, much like heists, feature some setup missions and a finale. Although they don't pay millions, players can still earn a decent amount of in-game cash by grinding them.

Auto Shop Robbery Contracts require the Auto Shop property and become available after you complete that business' setup mission. These missions can be started from the job board. Most Robbery Contracts pay close to $200,000, but The Union Depository Contract can offer between $300,000 and $375,000.

5) Payphone Hits

Payphone Hits are unlocked after completing three Security Contracts in GTA 5's online mode. This is a rather straightforward assassination job that has a base payout of $15,000. While this is certainly quite low, you have ways to increase it.

If a player manages to complete a Payphone Hit within 15 minutes, fulfilling all additional mission objectives, its reward can be raised up to $85,000. This is a pretty good payout for a few minutes of work.

6) Armored Trucks

Armored Trucks are among the best ways of making money in GTA 5's online mode for beginners. They randomly spawn at certain locations and provide an opportunity to earn $25,000 quickly.

Once an Armored Truck is spotted, players must use a Sticky Bomb to blast open its rear doors and steal the security case. This will, however, result in a one or two-star wanted level.

7) Daily Objectives

Rockstar Games assigns three Daily Objectives every day that can be accessed from the Interaction Menu. Completing all of them grants you $30,000, and doing them every day for a week offers a $150,000 bonus.

If players complete all Daily Objectives continuously for 28 days, they are given a $750,000 bonus. These tasks are usually quite simple so beginners, as well as veterans, can complete them to make money.

