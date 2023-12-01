7 best ways to make money in GTA Online before Winter DLC 2023

GTA Online receives new updates regularly, and the community can't wait for the upcoming Winter DLC, which will be released in December 2023. However, before the update rolls out, there are some crucial things that everyone should do. This mainly includes collecting a good amount of cash, allowing the players to purchase all the new vehicles and businesses that will feature with the next update.

While most veterans are already set, beginners can struggle with earning good money due to their level. Fortunately, GTA Online has several ways to help newcomers so that they don't get left behind.

This article will discuss some of these methods that will allow everyone to save a good amount of money before the upcoming update.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

7 ways to make money in GTA Online and prepare for the upcoming Winter DLC update

1) Payphone Hits

The Payphone Hit missions are some of the most entertaining and rewarding in the online multiplayer. However, to participate in these missions, players will first need to set up an Agency in GTA Online and start working with Franklin Clinton.

Once this is done, players will receive a message from Franklin about specific targets that must be assassinated. He also provides detailed instructions on completing these hits, which provides a bonus reward at the end. One can earn $85,000 and a $75,000 bonus reward, making it profitable.

2) Participate in the Sumo Adversary Mode

The Sumo Adversary Mode in GTA Online is a fun activity in which players usually participate. However, it has become profitable with the ongoing 2x cash and RP bonus during the ongoing weekly update in the game.

Since this bonus will continue till December 11, there is enough time for players to have fun and collect a good amount of money without facing any dangerous situations in the online multiplayer.

3) Project Overthrow missions

Project Overthrow is a set of missions that players can take part in. It not only offers great action but also a good amount of money. Generally, players can make around $170,000 by completing all of them. However, the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is offering a 2x cash bonus for completing these missions.

While players will need to purchase a Mammoth Avenger before starting these missions, it is a sensible investment in the game as it offers good protection and can take out most of the threats while flying at a good speed.

4) Nightclubs

Nightclubs have always been a good source of income in GTA Online. Not only are they easy to set up, but players don't need to give them too much attention as they generate passive income. To begin, they will first need to purchase a nightclub that comes at a minimum of $1.08 million.

Once this is done, the business will start pumping out $50,000 every 48 minutes, making it quite profitable. Players must come online occasionally and keep completing missions or roam around Los Santos.

5) Cayo Perico Heist

While heists have a good payout in GTA Online, most of them require players to team up. Fortunately, the Cayo Perico Heist can be completed solo, making it an excellent option for beginners and veterans.

Since the payout of this heist depends on what items the players collect, it can vary from a few thousand dollars to a couple of million bucks. However, players will need to make some initial investments, which is necessary to start the related missions.

6) Time Trials

Racing has become a crucial part of the GTA Online community. Players love to challenge others and test out their vehicles and skills. However, the Time Trial missions are slightly different.

Players can start them in the Free Mode and earn a good amount of cash in a relatively short time. However, it is recommended to use a decently fast vehicle in GTA Online to ensure victory. Time Trials pay anywhere from $100,000 to $200,000, making them a lucrative money-making option.

7) Auto Shop Client Job

Auto Shops are another great way to make money without participating in dangerous missions or heists. The goal of these tasks is quite simple- collect the client's car, modify them, and then deliver them to the right location.

Doing so will give the players around $50,000 for each vehicle, making the Auto Shop Client Job a great way to make money in the online multiplayer ahead of the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is about to drop in December, so it is a great time for all the fans.

