5 best cars to buy in GTA Online before August 9, 2023

GTA Online is set to receive a new update next Thursday, August 9, 2023, and some of its best cars are currently on heavy discounts. This allows players to grab new vehicles and save a lot of hard-earned money on them. For the next six days, motorheads can buy exciting rides, including the Vapid, Classique, Bravado, Willard, and Schyster.

This article lists five of the best GTA Online cars that gamers should buy immediately before the next weekly update.

This list contains data from the popular analyst Broughy1322, allowing readers to get more insights about each vehicle.

List of 5 GTA Online cars that players must collect (before Thursday)

1) Schyster Deviant

The Schyster Deviant is a two-seater civilian muscle car that is inspired by the Ringbrothers' Javelin AMX Defiant. After debuting in 2019 as part of the Arena War update, the vehicle immediately became popular due to its reliable performance.

The Deviant is powered by a single-cam V8 engine, which gives it enough power to reach a top speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h). Its heavy weight and superior durability make it suitable to ram other cars on the road.

The Schyster Deviant is available at a 50% discounted price of $256,000 in Simeon’s Premium Motorsport Showroom.

2) Classique Broadway

The Classique Broadway is a two-seater civilian ponton coupe in GTA Online. The classic muscle car was added to the game in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars update. Its appearance is inspired by the real-life 1947 Cadillac Series 62.

On the performance front, the Broadway runs on a petrol engine with enough power to reach a top speed of 100.00 mph (160.93 km/h). While it is not among the fastest cars in GTA Online, players can use it to do Taxi Work in Los Santos.

The Broadway is available at a 30% discounted price of $647,500 on the Legendary Motorsport website.

3) Vapid Peyote Gasser

The Vapid Peyote Gasser is also a two-seater, modified muscle car based on the real-life 1955 Ford Thunderbird Gasser from the Bird of Prey movie.

The Peyote Gasser is known for its amazing acceleration, decent speed, and good braking. Its single-cam V8 engine helps it reach a maximum speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h) with relative ease on straight roads. The best part about the vehicle is the higher ground clearance that allows it to traverse through uneven terrains easily.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is offering it for a 40% discounted price of $483,000 on Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

4) Willard Eudora

The Willard Eudora is a four-door civilian vintage muscle car in GTA Online that also debuted in 2023 as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update. It is famously based on some of the real-life Buick models from the 1960s, such as Electra and LeSabre.

While the vehicle can only reach a top speed of 109.00 mph (175.42 km/h) with slow acceleration, it is made for players who want to drive a vehicle from the 1950s/1960s era. Its ability to complete GTA Online Taxi Work via the Taxi livery also makes it a great choice this week.

Players can buy the Eudora at a 30% discounted price of $875,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

5) Bravado Greenwood

The Bravado Greenwood is a four-door civilian muscle sedan that was added to GTA Online last year as part of The Criminal Enterprises update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the Dodge Monaco from the 1977-1978s.

A V8 engine powers the Greenwood, allowing it to reach a maximum speed of 118.00 mph (189.90 km/h). Apart from a decent performance, the vehicle is compatible with Imani-Tech, which means owners can install a Missile Lock-On Jammer and extra Armor Plating to improve its defensive capabilities.

The Bravado Greenwood can be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $1,025,500 - $769,125 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

All of these vehicles are equally great for classic muscle car lovers, and they can collect them all while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6.