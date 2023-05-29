5 best GTA Online cars with hydraulics (and how to use it)

Hydraulics is one of the most popular mods for GTA Online vehicles, and car enthusiasts (especially lowrider fans) can be seen using them on the streets on a regular basis. Rockstar Games added the feature to the multiplayer game with the Lowriders update, and there are currently 18 vehicles that support hydraulics. However, not all vehicles should be purchased solely for this feature.

Each car is uniquely designed with its own set of performance stats and abilities. While some become great companions for players, others only serve niche purposes. This article lists five of the best hydraulic vehicles that GTA Online players can own in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Albany Hermes, Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom, and three other hydraulics cars in GTA Online

1) Albany Hermes

The Albany Hermes is one of the most elegant vehicles in GTA Online. It is based on the real-life third-generation Buick Super and has a unique aerodynamic design. Although the muscle car's wheels are mostly covered, it is still one of the best cars to use if you want to enjoy hydraulics.

Unlike others, the Hermers come with standard hydraulics from the factory, so you won't have to spend extra money on them. The vehicle is available for $535,000 from the Southern S.A. Super Autos website.

2) Vapid Peyote Custom

The Vapid Peyote Custom is one of the most stylish-looking cars in GTA Online. It is an upgraded version of the Vapid Peyote that can be customized in Benny’s Original Motor Works. Rockstar Games offers five hydraulics options for it.

You must first convert the base vehicle for $620,000 at Benny's before installing any of the hydraulics, which range in price from $75,000 to $275,000. The base model can be purchased for $38,000 or stolen.

3) Declasse Sabre Turbo Custom

The Sabre Turbo Custom is an upgraded version of the Declasse Sabre Turbo, which can be converted for $490,000 at Benny's garage. You can equip it with any of the four hydraulics options.

It is also the fastest GTA Online vehicle with hydraulics. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h), making it the ideal combination of speed and street style.

4) Albany Buccaneer Custom

As the name implies, the Buccaneer Custom is a customized version of the standard Buccaneer that can be converted at Benny’s garage. While you can equip it with four hydraulics, removing the roof adds extra charm to the vehicle's lowrider profile.

Benny also offers additional customizations to make the Buccaneer Custom more visually appealing. However, GTA Online players must spend $29,000 on the Buccaneer and an additional $390,000 to unlock the hydraulics options.

5) Albany Primo Custom

Although the Primo Custom appears to be a simple car in the game, it can be equipped with hydraulic modifications. You can steal a Primo from the street and convert it to the Primo Custom variant in Benny's Original Motor Works for $400,000.

Converting it will unlock four hydraulics options, with prices ranging from $75,000 to $250,000. The hydraulics mods in GTA Online allow you to avoid colliding with road bumps, which the car frequently does after getting lowered suspensions.

How to use car hydraulics in GTA Online (PlayStation/Xbox/PC)

Using car hydraulics can be tricky, especially if you don’t know the inputs. Nonetheless, you can refer to the methods mentioned below to do so:

PlayStation : Hold X to lower hydraulics. While holding, use the left stick to tilt. Release the X button to jump.

: Hold X to lower hydraulics. While holding, use the left stick to tilt. Release the X button to jump. Xbox : Hold A to lower hydraulics. While holding, use the left stick to tilt. Release the A button to jump.

: Hold A to lower hydraulics. While holding, use the left stick to tilt. Release the A button to jump. PC: Hold X to lower hydraulics. While holding, press Ctrl, Shift, and A/D to tilt. Release the X button to jump.

The hydraulics make car modification in GTA Online more interesting, and you can use the feature to your advantage during gameplay.

Poll : Do you own any of the hydraulics-equipped cars in GTA Online? Yes No 2 votes