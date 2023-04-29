Top 5 Lamborghini-inspired GTA Online cars in 2023

Lamborghini cars are some of the most popular vehicles in the world, and GTA Online is no exception. Rockstar Games modifies real-life Lamborghini vehicles to match the in-game esthetic and adds them as Pegassi vehicles, with 16 such cars available in-game. While these are easily recognizable in the streets, some fans confuse them because of the alteration.

However, die-hard Lamborghini fans are often seen cruising in a Pegassi vehicle in GTA Online. This article lists the five best Lamborghini-inspired cars in the multiplayer game in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Pegassi Torero XO, Toreador, and 3 other Lamborghini-inspired cars in GTA Online

5) Pegassi Zentorno

The Pegassi Zentorno is one of the most popular cars in both GTA 5 and its multiplayer version. It is based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento and features a distinctive aerodynamic design. While the Zentorno is one of the rarest vehicles in Grand Theft Auto 5, GTA Online players can easily purchase it for $725,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

It is powered by a 6.8 liter V12 engine that produces 750HP. The vehicle has six gears that control all four wheels simultaneously. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph or 196.34 km/h. The back of the vehicle is completely covered with louvers, providing protection from enemy bullets.

4) Pegassi Toros

The Pegassi Toros is a stylish SUV that can traverse through any terrain in the game. It is based on the real-life 2018 Lamborghini Urus and has a similarly eye-catching sporty design. Lamborghini fans who want a vehicle that can be used in a variety of situations should own a Toros, as it is one of the most versatile vehicles in the game.

The engine bay houses a powerful V12 engine that allows the vehicle to accelerate quickly. The vehicle also has one of the largest gearboxes in the game, with eight gears. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 127.50 mph or 205.19 km/h. Legendary Motorsport sells this GTA Online vehicle for $498,000.

3) Pegassi Toreador

The Toreador is an armored, weaponized, and submersible vehicle in GTA Online based on the real-life Lamborghini Marzal. It is a one-of-a-kind that can be driven on land or underwater. The Submarine mode converts the vehicle into a compact submarine with two propellers and back-mounted wings. It also enables players to use torpedoes instead of standard weapons.

It is also one of the fastest sports cars in GTA Online. While the standard vehicle can reach a top speed of 135.25 mph or 217.66 km/h when fully upgraded, the two rocket boosts significantly increase the speed for a few seconds.

2) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus is well-known for its strength and performance in the game. Rockstar Games based the vehicle on the real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. It is primarily popular among GTA 5 expanded and enhanced version players as the developers provide HSW Performance upgrades for the vehicle.

The top-mounted machine gun helps players fight against enemies with ease. Fast speed also aids players in evading enemy attacks. While the standard model has a top speed of 124.75 mph or 200.77 km/h, the HSW model has a top speed of 146.25 mph or 235.37 km/h.

1) Pegassi Torero XO

The Torero XO is one of the best vehicles to own in GTA Online in 2023. It is based on the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 and has a sleek aerodynamic design. Players who want to establish their dominance on the streets through style must own the vehicle.

It is powered by a V12 engine and has a seven-speed transmission. The all-wheel drive layout allows it to maneuver easily through traffic, even at a top speed of 131.00 mph or 210.82 km/h. While the vehicle has excellent acceleration, the handling is slightly lacking and requires practice to control the car properly.

