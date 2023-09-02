8 best things to buy in GTA Online today

Completing tasks in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online rewards players with in-game cash. This earned income can be used to buy a variety of things ranging from simple cosmetic items such as clothes to extremely useful commodities like weaponized vehicles. Interestingly, the current weekly update has discounted a plethora of items in the game, allowing them to be bought at reasonable rates through September 6, 2023.

Making money can sometimes prove to be quite a challenge; thus, players are advised to spend wisely. For those requiring a little assistance in this regard, here are the eight best things to buy in GTA Online today.

Lampadati Viseris and 7 other best things to buy in GTA Online today

1) Nightclub

The GTA Online Nightclub is one of the best investments in the game. It is a passive business for the most part and allows players to earn a lot of money without much hard work.

While Nightclubs are usually rather expensive, Rockstar Games has discounted its properties by 40% for this week, making it the best time to get one in the game.

2) Nightclub Warehouse storage upgrade

While the Nightclub is a legitimate business, its Warehouse can be used to run illegal operations. Players can hire technicians to accrue goods corresponding to other in-game businesses, which can be sold for a profit.

This week, all Nightclub upgrades have also been discounted by 40%, and buying a storage upgrade allows more goods to be stored in the Warehouse, thereby increasing the overall income.

3) Benefactor Terrorbyte

The Benefactor Terrorbyte is an armored truck that serves many purposes in GTA Online. Most importantly, the Terrorbyte can be used as a hub to launch resupply missions for all owned in-game businesses.

This vehicle can be rigged with turret guns, weapons, and vehicle workshops, and can even store as well as customize the Pegassi Oppressor MK II. While the Terrorbyte usually costs $1,375,000, it is available at a 40% discount through September 6, 2023.

4) Lampadati Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris was removed from the game following June 2023's San Andreas Mercenaries update. However, it is available at Simeon's Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom this week for $875,000.

What makes Viseries worth buying today is its excellent top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) and its twin front-facing machine guns, capable of dealing a lot of damage.

5) Widowmaker

The Widowmaker is one of the deadliest weapons in GTA Online. It is a futuristic recreation of the iconic minigun that shoots a destructive laser beam, annihilating anything in front of it.

The Widowmaker, usually available for $449,000, is being sold at a 10% discount in the Gun Van this week. However, the Gun Van changes its location every 24 hours, with its icon staying hidden on the map.

6) Homing Launcher

The purpose of the Homing Launcher is to shoot Homing Missiles, which are guided explosive projectiles. These are extremely useful for tackling a variety of vehicles in the game.

This weapon is also available in the Gun Van today and is being sold at a 30% discount for $52,500 through September 6, 2023.

7) Declasse Scramjet

The Declasse Scramjet is a supercar inspired by Speed Racer's Mach 5 and the Alfa Romeo 33/2 Coupé Speciale. The latest GTA Online weekly update has imposed a 30% discount on the vehicle, but it is still expensive at $2,800,000.

That said, it is worth investing in due to a variety of useful features such as its blazing-fast top speed and Rocket Boost.

8) Pegassi Tezeract

The Pegassi Tezeract is one of the many supercars in GTA Online. It boasts a rather unconventional look inspired by the Lamborghini Terzo Millennio as well as the SRT Tomahawk and can hit a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h).

This car is a great choice for players looking for a fast ride. It can be purchased usually for $2,825,000. That said, it is available at a 40% discount this week, making it somewhat affordable.

