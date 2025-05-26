5 best things to buy in GTA Online weekly update (May 26-29, 2025)

GTA Online weekly updates always give special discounts on select items as part of the weekly sale. These often include some of the best vehicles and weapons in the game, making these discounts the best way to get them and save tons of money. Likewise, up to a 40% discount is currently available on various things, including the most expensive and luxurious Galaxy Super Yacht.

This article shares five of the best things currently available in the GTA Online weekly update that players should check out before 2:00 am PT, May 29, 2025.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the weekly event.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy this week include Compact EMP Launcher, Super Yacht, and more (May 26-29, 2025)

1) Compact EMP Launcher

To survive the life of Los Santos and complete most of the missions, players often need a weapon, and there are many options available in 2025. However, if there’s a weapon worth checking out this week, it’s the Compact EMP Launcher. It is a handheld grenade launcher that shoots EMP ballistics.

The Compact EMP Launcher can be very useful in stopping armored vehicles or even some planes without crashing them. Moreover, it can deal substantial damage, making it one of the best things to buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Here are some of its performance statistics that you should know:

Damage: 95/100

Fire Rate: 10/100

Accuracy: 15/100

Range: 55/100

Clip Size: 20/100

Players can buy it for a 30% discount from the Gun Van seller.

2) Super Yacht

A promotional picture of the discounted Super Yacht (Image via Rockstar Games)

Every GTA Online weekly update has its theme, and this time, it’s all about going on a sea adventure. Rockstar Games has boosted the payout of A Superyacht Life missions, a series of missions that can only be accessed by the owners of the Galaxy Super Yacht.

Rockstar added this yacht ten years ago as part of the Executives and Other Criminals DLC. Apart from giving access to the special missions, it comes equipped with a powerful air defense system. While the Galaxy Super Yacht is among the most expensive things in GTA Online, the ongoing 40% discount makes it a bit affordable for many.

It can be purchased for the sale price of $3,600,000-$6,000,000 from DockTease.

3) Veto Modern

Life in Los Santos can be very stressful as you complete one mission after another. Sometimes, it’s best to relax and enjoy the fun things in the game, like the Dinka Veto Modern. This go-kart is seemingly based on the 1965 Rupp Dart A-Bone Kart.

Powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine, the Veto Modern can reach a top speed of 83.50 mph (134.38 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:11.204. While its performance isn't extraordinary, driving a go-kart in the streets of Los Santos can be fun, especially in a public lobby.

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers a 40% discount on the Veto Modern, allowing players to obtain it for $597,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) BF Weevil

A picture of the Weevil in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another thing worth buying in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update event is the BF Weevil, a two-door compact car that resembles a Volkswagen Type 1 "Beetle”. It has been a part of the game since the Cayo Perico Heist DLC update in 2020.

In terms of performance, the BF Weevil is decent. It possesses a top speed of 102.50 mph (164.96 km/h) and completes a lap in 1:15.642. The real reason to buy it is to convert it into a BF Weevil Custom, the fastest muscle car in GTA Online. This makes the Weevil one of the best things to buy in the game right now.

It can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos this week for as low as $391,200.

5) Gallivanter Baller ST

Lastly, there’s the Gallivanter Baller ST, a four-door luxury SUV seemingly inspired by the real-life 2018-present Range Rover Sport SVR (L494). It made its debut in 2021 with the Contract DLC update.

The Baller ST can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in about 1:08.118. The AWD drivetrain of the SUV allows players to have solid control over it all the time, making it one of the best SUVs to buy in the GTA Online weekly update.

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More