Best vehicles in GTA Online for heists

Heist missions are an integral part of GTA Online. They are arguably the most entertaining and popular method of earning cash and RP in the game and are generally loved by the player base. However, heist missions are often very time-consuming as they require a lot of prior planning and setups.

Considering the above, the choice of vehicles is often the decisive factor in heist missions. If you have found yourself wondering which one is the best vehicle, this article is for you. Given below are the five most effective vehicles that players can use during Heist missions in GTA Online.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's subjective opinion.

Five of the most useful vehicles players can use during Heist missions in GTA Online

5) NightShark

HVY Nightshark is an armored four-door SUV that was introduced in GTA Online in the Gunrunning Update and has since become a popular choice among players.

The Nightshark performs quite well for an armored vehicle of this caliber. It offers smooth handling, which makes it suitable for curves, and has excellent acceleration and peak speed. However, in fast turns, it is prone to understeer.

Invulnerable to explosives, the Nightshark can withstand up to four rockets. When upgraded to the max, it can also withstand up to 27 homing missiles, making it one of the most durable cars in the game.

4) Weaponized Tampa

Weaponized Tampa is a two-door weaponized car that was introduced in the Gunrunning update of GTA online. Being one of the quickest weaponized vehicles, it performs somewhat better than its unarmed alternative.

Despite its mediocre handling compared to the regular model, the all-wheel powertrain excels in responsiveness on rough roads, bumps, and uneven terrain; however, these come at the expense of oversteering at medium speeds. Due to its heavy weight, it is the optimal choice for ramming into vehicles of similar or lower weight.

In addition to its sturdy body, it also comes with a forward-facing minigun. However, like the majority of machine guns in ground vehicles, the minigun can only aim in front and offers the same offensive capabilities as any mounted minigun.

The vehicle can be upgraded to hold two rotatable miniguns that are restricted to an elevation angle of around -10 to 20 degrees and provide 360-degree coverage, making this vehicle very lethal against enemies.

3) Insurgent Pick-Up Custom

The HVY Insurgent Pick-Up Custom in GTA online is a customized Light Armored Personnel Vehicle that is similar to both its standard counterpart and the unarmed Insurgent, except for a slightly faster revving engine. It can also be equipped with a pretty distinctive turbo engine sound. However, according to the Social Club statistics, the custom version primarily differs in terms of acceleration, offering a slightly faster acceleration than the standard version.

When the Armor option is modified to 100 percent, the vehicle is capable of withstanding up to 27 homing missiles, 14 RPGs (assuming that it has a driver), or intense gunfire.

The vehicle, like the standard version, is equipped with a turret that offers 360-degree coverage and an elevation range of -20 to 30 degrees, making it the best option for taking out nearby and low-flying targets.

2) Armored Kuruma

If speed is what you are looking for, Armored Kuruma might be the best option for you. It is quick enough to evade the police and can survive hostile gunfire. Some might say a mission's success or failure depends on its performance.

It has bulletproof windows, which only leave bullet holes when shot at. Moreover, the vehicle's thin panels protect the player from taking heavy damage.

Armored Kuruma is also resistant to crash deformation, and its wheels are impervious to collisions. Furthermore, because the Armored model has better handling than its standard counterpart, it is resistant to a spin-out. It is one of the finest for off-road driving, and its excellent traction makes it the optimal choice for ascending hills.

1) Vigilante

Vigilante is a weaponized sports car with good handling and offensive features that can rival powerful and armed vehicles. It has fast acceleration, outstanding grip, and near-perfect handling. Moreover, it can easily plow through traffic because of its tapering front end and similar mass to the Insurgent.

Similar to Rocket Voltic, the Vigilante has a rocket booster that enables rapid acceleration. Given that it recharges significantly more quickly than other boosters—only 2.5 seconds—it works better than most boosters. Its impact on NPCs, people, and vehicles is also far stronger.

Vigilante also comes with two front-facing machine guns and missiles that can do heavy damage to enemies. The Vigilante's armor is nearly impact-resistant, and it has bullet-resistant windows, which is the perfect defense against gunfire.

