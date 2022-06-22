5 fun GTA 5 mods to make the game worth revisiting in 2022

GTA Online has kept the game alive by remaining culturally relevant, thanks to its constant updates. However, the same cannot be said for the Story-mode, as most gamers only play it once or twice. It has been almost a decade and Rockstar Games never gave players a reason to revisit the Story-mode.

The Grand Theft Auto modding community is one of the most active ones around. New mods are dropped almost every single day, ranging from real-life cars to trainers. This article attempts to list a few mods that make revisiting Story-mode worthwhile.

Awesome GTA 5 mods that make it a brand new game

5) LSPD First Response

GTA is all about the criminal life, with gang wars, bank robberies, and high-speed chases. While it is an enjoyable adventure, players often wonder what it would be like to be on the other side.

Being able to play cops instead of robbers is something every GTA gamer has thought about. While it is possible on RP servers, the Story-mode has no such option.

The LSPD First Response mod changes that and allows players to sign up as officers of the law while playing as Michael, Trevor or Franklin. The mod allows a ton of customization that also lets players sign up for a preferred agency like the IAA, FIB, LSPD and many more. Players can also get their own cruiser and the ability to respond to dispatch calls.

To start, players can simply walk into any police station and go into the locker room.

4) Real California Architecture

The GTA series has featured multiple cities in its games, and a few noteworthy ones are Liberty City, Los Santos and San Fierro.

The current game is set in Los Santos, a fictional recreation inspired by Los Angeles and other coastal cities in the state of California. Although fictional, it does have quite a few similarities to the real deal. The most obvious being the Vinewood sign that is inspired by the real-life Hollywood sign.

The Real California Architecture mod overhauls the world and includes many accurate points of interest. After applying this mod, players can visit locations like Capital Records, The Real Hollywood Sign, Compton City Hall and many more.

The mod also works on many intricate details like Freeway signs, Trash Bins, USPS boxes, and much more. It also places the Californian flag in specific locations like the Santa Monica Pier.

3) Visual V

GTA 5 just got a next-gen upgrade to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, but the PC version did not get anything.

Being a game that is almost a decade old, GTA 5 does show its age when it comes to graphics. It was way ahead of its time upon release, but soon other games like Watch Dogs, Red Dead Redemption 2 and others began setting new standards.

The Visual V mod applies a photo-realistic reshade in Los Santos and Blaine County, truly bringing it to life. The mod also works on other aspects like weather, interiors, moon movement, and many more. It has been downloaded over two million times.

2) Home Invasion

Speaking of enacting criminals in GTA 5, the story lets players be part of huge heists and screw-ups. Apart from that, gamers can steal cars and kill NPCs as far as criminal activities are concerned.

The Home Invasion mod adds a new layer and allows players to carry out armed robberies in NPC homes. Players can choose to go the stealthy route or all guns blazing as some houses will be occupied while others may be empty.

The mod currently has six different house/apartment types that players can rob, and will all be marked on the map.

1) Simple Zombies

Zombie survival games have made a mark on gamers and there are some great titles out there like Dying Light and Days Gone among others. However, none of them are set in the modern day urban environment.

The Simple Zombies mod brings the apocalypse to Los Santos and Blaine County.

This isn't just a program that randomly spawns zombies near the player. It brings a full-fleged survival experience where players will need to manage essentials like food and water. They will also need to manage survivors and build safe zones.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far