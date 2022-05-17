10 best GTA 5 weapon mods for Story mode

GTA 5 has been on the market for about a decade. It is safe to assume that all existing fans have played the game's story mode at least once. The improved version continues to attract new enthusiasts to this day. The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S now have a new enhanced and exclusive version.

Having said that, the story mode is fantastic, but only for a handful of repetitions, which make things a little boring after a while. On the second or third play-through, OG fans also make sure to get the completionist badge. Mods help boost a game's replayability as well, and GTA 5 is no exception.

Let's take a look at some weapon mods that can bring about a good change to the game.

A look at the 10 best GTA 5 weapon mods

1) Airstrikes

As stated above, after a point in time, replaying the vanilla story makes no sense. The modding community comes up with new mods almost every day and a few of them are gold.

The Aistrike Services Modification mod by billydwight is great in that regard. It enables players to call in airstikes at targeted locations. There are quite a few options that are present, including a Cuban 800 bombing run, carpet bombing and a Lazer barrage.

This can be extremely useful while dealing with waves of enemies, cops, and more. Games like COD have used airstikes fairly well, and thanks to billydwight, GTA players can now do the same as well.

2) Max Payne 3 AK-47

Max Payne 3 was the only game in the series to have been developed by Rockstar. Remedy made the first two games, however, the third title was far ahead in terms of graphics and mechanics, and was released fairly apart as well.

Fans really loved the new age Max Payne, especially since the weapons also looked great, thanks to modern day graphics. This mod by Olanov brings the exact same AK-47 into GTA 5.

Since this mod bring Max Payne 3's AK-47, players can now enjoy a slight amalgamation of the two games. While there isn't the slow-motion shooting feature, the gun's skin, accurate iron sights, and sounds will help players relive a bit of Max Payne.

8) Colt M4A1 + attachments

The M4A1 hass developed a fan base which grows bigger each day. The gun is amazing and its representation in video games has been consistent and more than stellar.

Whill all games ranging from Counter Strike to World War 3 have a rendition of this gun, GTA 5 somehow missed out. However, thanks to Jridah, the M4A1 has been brought to Rockstar's title as well.

The gun comes with quite a few interchangeable attachments which can be changed as and when needed. The mod currently supports the scope, laser sight, bi-pod, suppressor and foregrip attachments.

7) Refined weapons and gameplay

This game was well ahead of its contemporaries at the time it was released. However, when compared to more current games, the game's shortcomings are glaring.

GTA 5's gunplay is mediocre at best, with nearly all guns feeling the same. State of Mind's mod completely overhauls the system and adds a lot of realism to the mix. Weapon recoils and animations are realistic and if not better, they're at least at par with other FPS games.

Recoil is pretty much absent in the vanilla game. Since this mod also works on iron sights and sounds, it practically guarantees an immersive and enjoyable experience.

6)Scar-H

If there's any other gun that is as popular as the M4A1, it's definitely the Scar. The unique look of the weapon, coupled with brilliant performance, has sent many fans its way.

Video games in the FPS space almost never forget to include the Scar and this mod by metroidguy makes sure that the gun has a place in GTA 5 as well. This is a heavy variant which chambers 7.62 rounds instead of 5.56 and the mode uses accurate looks, sounds and iron sights.

For best results this, gamers should use this weapon like a DMR. Tap firing at medium to long range is where this gun shines and the fire rate is quite decent as well, so CQC shouldn't be an issue either.

5) Flamethrower

Most OG fans of the series got introduced to the series when they were kids. Back then, the most amazing part of the game was being able to drive any car off the street. And then there was the raising havoc in the city and outrunning the police every time.

Freedom was far more important than the story for players back then and this mod by OHMYMODZ resonates with fans. The flamethrower has always been visualized as a weapon for the crazy villains. Well, this mod lets gamers be one.

4) Desert Eagle

The Desert Eagle is another very popular gun from the FPS sphere. (Image via GTA5mods)

The Desert Eagle is a weapon for daring heroes. It only contains eight rounds and is rather heavy. However, this weapon's damage output is unrivaled. Only the.50 calibre Magnum has a chance to be truthful and COD games helped popularize the weapon. Thanks to Diab0, the Eagle can now soar over Los Santos as well.

It can be compared to guns like the Double-Action and Navy Revolver already in the game. However, the Desert Eagle can easily outperform the two vintage pistols, mainly due to its slightly higher fire rate and increased damage at closer ranges.

3) Colt M16 A2

A very close relative to the M4A1, the M16 is a legndary weapon in its own right. The gun gained popularity during the Vietnam war and is used for slightly longer ranges than the M4A1. It has a classic look with a carry handle up top and a very unique iron-sight. The mod for GTA 5 was created by Equinox407.

The M16 is present in many games and is mostly featured as a burst weapon. This mod, however, brings the fully automatic variant. The sound, look and other elements of the gun are true to the original model. Since It has a very high rate of fire, GTA players will need to control the recoil while spraying down enemies at range.

2) Just Cause 3's booster explosives

Fans of the open-world gaming genre often resonate with games other than GTA as well and the Just Cause series is one of them. The story of Rico Rodriguez is quite famous and the game plays a lot like Grand Theft Auto. The game has a few iconic things in it like a grappler and booster explosives.

Booster explosives are a fun weapon to have in any game. They can stick to anything and once activated, they let out a rocket thrust and explode a little while later. Fans can thank kurt2467 for this mod.

The Booster explosvies mod in GTA can lead to many hilarious scenarios. For example, gamers can stick them onto NPC cars and watch them fly around. The LSPD is most definitely not going to have a fun time with this one.

1) MG-42

There are loads of guns in Grand Theft Auto 5. Sometimes the choice seems overwhelming. The Combat MG has loads of fans in the game. Well, the MG-42 mod is here to rival that. A recreation of the gun from real-life, it lives up to its name all the way. The mod was created by metroidguy.

The MG-42 has a longer barrel and higher rate of fire than the Combat MG. This makes it more viable at close range and higher bullet velocity also makes quick work of vehicles. This gun definitely makes mowing enemies down a lot more fun.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan