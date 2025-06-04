GTA 5's fourth character slot: Everything known about it so far

First-time players, particularly those who haven't accessed the multiplayer, often wonder about GTA 5's fourth character slot. This Rockstar Games title has three protagonists, and players can unlock them pretty early on. However, there's also a mysterious, vacant fourth slot in the character selection wheel that may intrigue new players. Some might perceive it as an indication of yet another protagonist, but that is not exactly the case.

It is worth noting that the slot is meant for a playable character, just not in story mode. With that said, here is everything that you need to know about GTA 5's fourth character slot.

GTA 5's fourth character slot: All you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists, Michael, Franklin, and Trevor, from left to right (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 features three protagonists in its story mode: Michael De Santa, Trevor Philips, and Franklin Clinton. The first two are introduced in the title's prologue, and players are even given a tutorial for switching between characters in that part. Franklin is introduced a tad later, and Michael and he are available to switch between in freemode for a while.

Trevor is reintroduced with the mission Mr. Philips, and the trio is available to switch between in the open world shortly afterwards. This is done via the character selection wheel, which, notably, has four sections. Michael, Trevor, and Franklin each occupy one slot, but there is still a vacant fourth slot for players who haven't ventured into GTA Online.

For those wondering, no, there isn't a fourth protagonist in the title's story mode. GTA 5's fourth character slot is actually meant for the player's GTA Online character. The multiplayer mode can be accessed after the prologue, and the very first step over there is creating a character.

Its face will be displayed in GTA 5's fourth character slot (in the bottom section) from that point onwards. Selecting it in story mode will switch the game over to GTA Online in a public session.

Similarly, you can also go back to story mode from the multiplayer by accessing the character selection wheel and selecting any one of the three protagonists.

GTA 6's two protagonists, Lucia and Jason (Images via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5 was the first entry in the Grand Theft Auto franchise to feature multiple playable protagonists. Its successor, the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6, is also going to include multiple protagonists, but as of this writing, only two — Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval — have been introduced.

