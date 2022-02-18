GTA 5 streamer collects Fortnite cars in-game using mods

Nought is a popular YouTube streamer who makes GTA 5 videos using mods and has almost 6 million subscribers. The videos on his channel vary from a great deal in their content.

This time Nought has been tasked with driving around the map looking for cars from the popular crossplay computer game Fortnite. He has a day in the game to locate and find all the vehicles.

This article will talk about what happened when Nought went searching for Fortnite cars in GTA 5 using mods.

Fotnite vehicles are worth a lot in GTA 5

The video starts off with Nought playing as Franklin, who apparently built a box-fort in his house. While playing in his fort, someone kept ringing his doorbell and running away. Franklin finally found Simeon at his front door, wanting him to steal some cars from Fortnite for him.

Nought sets out towards the first location at Mirror Park Railyard in search of the first vehicle. When he reached the location, he crept around stealthily until he found the Whiplash sports car from Fortnite.

The Whiplash at Los Santos Customs in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Nought)

He quickly stole it and took it to Los Santos Customs to see if it could be upgraded. Apart from lights, color and plates, nothing else could be altered. Disappointed, Nought quickly returned the first car home.

The second vehicle was a golf caddy from Fornite at the Los Santos Golf Club. He picked up a passenger and drove it back to Franklin's house before trying to find the third vehicle.

The Baller from Fortnite makes a fun appearance in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Nought)

The third vehicle was not a car, it was The Baller from Fortnite, as seen in the image above. This strange vehicle drives like a car but is also able to jump and rotate. It may also look familiar as the vehicle that tours Jurassic Park in the most recent films.

When Franklin returned to the city on his motorbike, he found the fourth car he was looking for in an open park near the Diamond Casino. Though this one did not resemble a car at all. This next vehicle that he had discovered was the Royale Dragon glider from Fortnite that had been modded into the game.

GTA 5 sees Fortnite glider cars using mods (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Nought took a few minutes to enjoy the vehicle once he realized that it spat fire. He had fun setting cars and NPCs alight before taking the dragon car home. Now with four cars in Franklin's driveway, it was starting to look pretty full, but there were still a few Fortnite vehicles remaining.

The video suddenly cut to Nought in shock in the most southeast corner of the map, where he had located the Fortnite Battle Bus lying on the beach. It looked as though the vehicle had run off the road and fallen down the cliff to the seaside.

The Battle Bus is a lucky find in GTA 5 (Image via YouTube @Nought)

After getting the Battle Bus back on its wheels, Nought took it for a spin and realized it could fly, just like in Fortnite. Once he had enough fun in the sky, he safely landed the vehicle at Franklin's house.

Expecting another equally exciting new ride for the sixth time, Nought was surprised to find the next vehicle was just a shopping cart that can be found in Fortnite. The cart was hidden among others outside a mall in Blaine County. He quickly returned it to the collection before hastily acquiring the 7th and final car.

Fortnite police car found in GTA 5 using mods (Image via YouTube @Nought)

Upon completing Simeon's mission to collect Fortnite cars, Nought received a cool $25million for all of his hard work. Viewers and fans of the two games especially enjoyed the video.

Lots of support on Nought's channel (Image via YouTube)

Fans of this GTA 5 streamer clearly enjoy all of his videos, and his fanbase is growing every single day. Gamers and viewers alike look forward to the amazing daily uploads to this channel.

Edited by R. Elahi