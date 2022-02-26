GTA 5 streamer explores Backrooms with mods

The Backroom is an online horror game much more frightening than any part of GTA 5. Millions of online gamers have tried to beat this creepy title, where they must escape the maze of millions of miles of twisted hallways.

GTA 5 streamer Caylus seems to have acquired a mod that is unavailable to the public. In his latest YouTube video, he decided to see if he could survive the GTA 5 Backroom experience playing as Franklin using mods. After all, he has survived much worse in the past.

Streamer Caylus is freaked out playing GTA 5 in Backrooms using mods

The video opened with Caylus seemingly enjoying a nice stroll by the beach as Franklin in GTA 5. Suddenly, he seemed to noclip through the floor and land in the Backrooms. He was pretty freaked out when he realized where he was but decided to try and find his way out.

Caylus mentioned that Backrooms has 600,000 million square feet of maze-like hallways before setting off in search of an exit. He immediately discovered a blood spatter on the wall and a curious ladder to nowhere near a chair. He told viewers he didn't want to get lost and took a look around before heading down one of the four hallways around him.

Caylus suddenly got a fright when the sound of hollow footsteps echoed past him quickly. He set off running and found a note in a dead-end hallway telling him he needed to collect three keys to escape. Searching around nearby, he discovered some filing cabinets. The first set of keys was behind them, along with a scarily-wrapped corpse.

The first set of keys by the corpse's feet in Backroom GTA 5 (Image via Caylus/YouTube)

Caylus grabbed the first set of keys as fast as he could and ran away down another hallway. He noticed the carpet was making wet, squelching noises in some parts and was grossed out.

After finding his way back to where he started, the streamer ventured down the longest hallway he could see.

As he neared the end of the hall, he caught a glimpse of a dark figure that looked like a shadowy NPC rounding the corner ahead of him. After creeping up to the corner, he found nobody there.

He was relatively scared, and then the lights went out, making him terrified that the dark figure he spotted might come back. He pulled out a flashlight, and while running around, he discovered a door.

Caylus discovered a door in the GTA 5 Backroom (Image via Caylus/YouTube)

The carpet in the whole area was wet, and there was blood everywhere. The door was locked, so Caylus went back in search of the keys. He came across a strange-looking wall that he could run through. Inside was nothing but an ominous note telling him to run.

When he escaped this hidden room, he found another odd half-wall. Luckily, the lights came back on. Curious, Caylus climbed over the weird wall and found a second set of keys. Very happy, he started running through the halls and realized he was once again lost.

The lights turned off again, and Caylus started to worry. In the corner of the screen, viewers could spot the dark figure from earlier in the video, while a terrifying roaring sound was heard that set Caylus off fleeing in fear.

Eventually, he found himself in an open room with a horrible scene.

A body hanging in GTA 5 Backrooms (Image via Caylus/YouTube)

Caylus also found a computer desk with an iFruit desktop from GTA 5 and GTA Online. There was a suicide note on the screen, probably from the hanging man, saying that the Backrooms had made him crazy and that there was no escape. Undeterred, Caylus soldiered on in search of the final key.

After a few twists and turns, he found himself next to a door, which he was sure was the exit. While he tried to get his bearings, a horrible groaning and roaring sound started to chase him, so he ran to the ladder at the end of the hall.

Climbing up to the ceiling, Caylus discovered another hidden room. Inside this new room, he found a third set of keys on the table.

Franklin now needed to escape this GTA 5 horror game and climbed off the ladder. There was silence for a second before the terrifying sound returned.

Caylus made a break for the door, only to find it teleported him back to the start all over again. He ended the video by requesting more likes to make part two of his Backsrooms GTA mod adventure.

Edited by Ravi Iyer