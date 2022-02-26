5 Military Vehicles that deserve to return in GTA 6

GTA 5 and Online were huge on vehicles and the devs really went all-in with the realism and utility. This aspect of the game pushes players to return, till today. Every gamer loves a sport or supercar or perhaps a fancy motorcycle.

Grand Theft Auto 5 also includes military vehicles and gamers realize how useful they are.

GTA 6 is in active development and fans can't wait for the game to come out. With the current game's success, one can't help but feel that a few things need to be carried over to the next title. This article talks about the military vehicles that GTA 6 should have.

Note: This article reflects the views and opinions of the writer.

5 Military Vehicles that deserve to return to GTA 6

5) HVY Insurgent Pick-up Custom (IPUC)

Weaponized and Armored to the Max (Image via GTA Base)

The HVY IPUC is a Light Armored Personnel Vehicle (LAPV) that was added to the game via the Gunrunning Update in August 2017. This vehicle was earlier a "Bunker Mission Only" vehicle and was later available for purchase.

The IPUC is highly useful in GTA Online as death lurks around every corner. This behemoth can take a beating and dole out one if needed as well. The max armor upgrade on the IPUC lets it tank either 27 homing missiles or 14 RPGs.

Additionally, the co-passenger can man the mounted machine gun/0.50 cal minigun and mow down unwanted obstacles.

4) Buzzard Attack Chopper

This is the single-most effective vehicle for beginners (Image via GTA Base)

With all the griefers and modders painting every lobby red, GTA Online isn't a very beginner-friendly game and there is no question that the next game will be more of the same. New players often find it difficult to earn money, grind missions and stay alive in general.

The Buzzard Attack Chopper in the game is probably one of the first vehicles a player should get without a doubt. The ability to spawn it right next to a player's location helps with getting out of sticky situations.

It is very well weaponized as it comes equipped with swappable machine guns and homing rockets. The mobility of Buzzard is top-notch and it evades enemy fire in a breeze.

3) P-996 Lazer

The Jobuilt P-996 Lazer is a military fighter jet in the game that resembles the F-16C Fighting Falcon, from real-life. This is a very expensive item in the game which makes grinding $6.5 million seem worth it. If the game's driving is what keeps players coming back, flying a jet/dogfighting is definitely number two.

The Lazer is as dangerous as it is majestic. Armed with explosive cannons and homing missiles, nothing goes by this beast. There are only certain situations where a Lazer really comes in handy and just cannot be ignored.

But the fact that players can hop on to private invite-only sessions and have dogfighting matches with friends is just amazing. This is undoubtedly one of the best jets in the game.

2) Mammoth Avenger

The Doomsday Heist Update in GTA brought about another unique and awesome vehicle. The Mammoth Avenger is a magnificent piece of machinery that makes the lives of players so much easier.

This is essentially the MOC of the skies as it has a hold for vehicles to be stored in. The plane also features a VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) mode which enables it to go to autopilot as the passenger enters the hold.

The hold has all the weapons and a vehicle (if stored). Players can either man the turrets or even exit the plane (via foot, parachute or vehicle).

Operating the mounted turrets is fun and, if upgraded, can provide a 360-degree defense mechanism. The Avenger is very durable as well and can take a lot of hits. The cannons have a seemingly unlimited range.

1) Buckingham Akula

Hands down the best aircraft for crowded lobbies (Image via Reddit/u/Burnnoticelover)

The Buckingham Akula is a stealth attack chopper in the game and is also the best aircraft for players in populated lobbies. The Akula also made its way into the game via the Doomsday Heist Update.

The Akula is heavily buffed up with loads of weapons and that's not even the best part. The chopper has 3 miniguns (2 in the retractable stubs and one under the nose), bomb bay doors to carpet bomb ground targets and homing missiles.

Apart from that, the Akula is one of the best handling aircraft in-game, and if mastered can be deadly in any situation. The Akula's second best feature is that it can seat up to 4 passengers who can operate either the guns or bombs. But the best feature is the ability to go off the radar for free.

By folding in the weapon stubs on the sides, the Akula goes into stealth mode and vanishes off the map. It cannot be spotted on the map by any other player before it's too late.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha