3 GTA Online cars that are absolutely worth purchasing this week (and 2 to avoid)

GTA Online's car catalog is increasing yearly, and just like every week, it's time to decide which one to buy this week. Rockstar has given exciting discounts on a few of them while changing the entire stock of car showrooms. As this week is about creating chaos in the game's Freemode, players should pick a fast vehicle with a good driving experience.

This article will share three of the best GTA Online cars to buy this week and two that must be avoided.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best cars in GTA Online this week that players should buy

1) Declasse Vigero ZX

The Declasse Vigero ZX is one car in GTA Online that shouldn't be underestimated. It is a 2-seater pony vehicle added as part of The Criminal Enterprises update in 2022. Being a muscle car, the Vigero ZX is heavily inspired by the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 (2017-2018).

The vehicle also performs well on the road, thanks to its single-cam but powerful V8 engine. It can quickly reach a speed of 125.00 mph (201.17 km/h), which can further be pushed to 157.50 mph (253.47 km/h) by installing HSW performance upgrades. Moreover, the vehicle is currently available at a whopping 30% discount from Southern San Andreas Super Autos, making it the perfect time to buy it.

2) Coil Cyclone

Coil Cyclone is the second car players shouldn't miss buying this week. It is a visually-appealing 2-door electric hypercar inspired by the Croatian-made Rimac Concept One and Koenigsegg Agera.

Despite being an electric vehicle, it possesses the best speed and acceleration, making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online. Its acceleration can't be matched with any similar vehicle in the game, except for a few rocket-powered exceptions like Rocket Voltic. The hypercar can reach a staggering 116.25 mph (187.09 km/h) in a few seconds. This week's 30% discounts make it even better to get Coil Cyclone while saving money on it.

3) Pegassi Vacca

Pegassi Vacca is one of the most-underrated 2-seater supercars in GTA Online. Being considered Infernus' little brother, its beautiful design is based on the real-life Lamborghini Gallardo and Aventador.

The Vacca is powered by a 5.1L engine capable of pushing up to 540HP, giving it enough power to provide high-speed performance. Thanks to its high horsepower, it can quickly reach a top speed of 120.25 mph (193.52 km/h). Players can easily curve around bends in the vehicle due to responsive handling.

While the Vacca is not any discount, the car is relatively cheap, costing only $240,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

2 GTA Online cars that players must avoid buying this week

1) Vapid Contender

Vapid Contender is a 4-seater pickup vehicle in the game based on the real-life Toyota Tundra Devolro Diablo and Ford Raptor. It was added to the game in 2016 as part of the Cunning Stunts update.

The major drawback of the Contender is its low speed despite having a V8 engine. Players can also experience a large oversteer when taking corners with speed. While the truck has bullet-resistant windows, it doesn't provide much use, and enemies can easily outperform it. The fact that players can get the Vacca mentioned above for a lower price is enough of a reason not to invest in it.

2) Übermacht Zion Classic

The Übermacht Zion Classic is one of the 2-seater classic sports cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update and based on the real-life BMW M6 (1st generation).

The Zion Classic runs on an Inline-4 engine with throttle bodies, giving it decent performance in the game. However, despite having good speed and acceleration, the vehicle suffers from inferior cornering. It also has one advanced flag enabled, increasing its suspension and making it bouncy on the road. This could make it uncontrollable even with the slightest bump on the road.

Rockstar always mixes different kinds of vehicles in GTA Online's weekly updates, and players now know which are the right ones to pick up this week.

