GTA Online solo money-making guide after Criminal Enterprises update

GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update has numerous new ways to make lots of money, which players can even do solo. This is probably one of the most exciting parts of this update, as making money solo is the easiest way to become one of the wealthiest users in GTA Online.

They just need to know the particular process and methods of making money as solo GTA Online gamers, which can confuse many others, but once they realize how to do it properly, readers will be drowning in cash.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Solo GTA Online players can earn tons of money after Criminal Enterprises update with this method

Step 1: Ammu-Nation Contract mission

The first and foremost thing solo GTA Online users can do is start the new Ammu-Nation contract missions by owning a bunker and having extra weapons parts they don't need. When this happens, a Duneloader will automatically spawn; the moment they get inside it, this contract mission will start.

After that, gamers need to drive the Duneloader to the nearest Ammu-Nation storage, which will be marked on their maps. This mission is relatively easy as the NPCs that will try to attack the trucker can be easily eliminated.

Completing it for the first time will give players over $150,000; after storage, they will always get $50,000. The entire mission will take around six minutes to complete, while the cooldown period is about 45 real-time minutes.

Step 2: Export Mixed Goods

To start this mission, GTA Online users must first be CEOs and own an office building. From there, they can talk to their assistants, who will provide them with the Export Mixed Goods mission.

Like the Ammu-Nation contract mission, the mixed goods are the extra goods gamers don't need, so the most helpful thing to do is to sell them for extra cash.

Therefore, once they start the mission, players need to go to one of their warehouses, get inside a truck holding all the extra goods, and deliver them to the Terminal. This mission is also pretty easy as the enemy NPCs can be easily eliminated.

It will also take around six minutes, and there is a 45 real-minute cooldown. Users will get over $50,000 for completing this mission.

Step 3: Customer Bike Delivery

This is a service mission that GTA Online gamers can do if they are part of or own an MC clubhouse. So, if they do own this business, they will get a phone call from Malc telling them that a customer has brought their bike for customization.

Thus, players need to go to the clubhouse and customize the bike. During this process, the game will tell them what the customer wants, so they only need to follow that instruction. Once users complete this process, they need to deliver it to the customer's location, marked on the map.

They must be careful when they make the delivery because if the bike gets damaged, it will cut money from the final payment. After delivery, the bike will get over $150,000, but if it's not the first time, gamers will receive between $60,000 and $70,000.

This entire process can take around seven minutes and the cooldown period is 48 real minutes.

Step 4: Auto Shop Contract missions

The Auto Shop Contracts are, as the name suggests, contract missions that players can access through their Auto Shops and also do solo. They almost feel like mini-heist missions that are entertaining to play.

For this money-making method, users only need to focus on two Auto Shop contract missions, The Lost Contract and The Union Depository. Both take around 60 minutes to complete and will reward them with approximately $300,000 combined.

Step 5: Cayo Perico Heist

Finally, gamers can start the Cayo Perico heist, which they can complete within 90 minutes and will reward them with approximately $2,000,000 or more.

After finishing the most lucrative heist in-game, players have to at least wait for about 72 hours before repeating it, so during that time, they should repeat all of the previous steps to maximize their earnings.

Conclusion

There are many ways to earn money in the title solo, such as having passive income sources, including all of the illegal businesses users can own in GTA Online.

But if they are looking for ways to make money without spending too much time, this method will be beneficial. Moreover, if gamers combine their passive incomes with these active revenue sources, they will get rich in no time.

