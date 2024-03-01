GTA Online Tactical SMG: Is it worth buying?

The GTA Online Tactical SMG is a great piece of equipment in the game. It offers its services in both PvP as well as PvE scenarios where you need good damage and fire rate. However, many players are still unaware of its qualities and wonder if it's better than the other options on offer. This is a genuine concern because Grand Theft Auto Online has a plethora of weapons that come in all shapes and sizes.

The Tactical SMG comes in a relatively small package, leading to the concern about its firepower and accuracy. Most of the other powerful firearms are big and bold, and their appearance announces their worth.

This article will dive deeper into the topic and offer information about the GTA Online Tactical SMG and why you should purchase it.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

The GTA Online Tactical SMG is a worthy purchase

The GTA Online Tactical SMG falls into the Machine Guns class in the online multiplayer mode and is manufactured by Vom Feuer in the game. The design is based on the real-life rügger & Thomet MP9.

The Tactical SMG might not look like your regular machine or sub-machine gun in the game, but it packs enough firepower to shred your targets to pieces. The official Rockstar Games rating is further proof of how good it is.

According to the official stats, the weapon has the following ratings:

Damage - 28.00

Fire Rate - 80.00

80.00 Accuracy - 35.00

35.00 Range - 30.00

30.00 Clip Size - 33.00

In practical use, you will find the GTA Online Tactical SMG very useful as it handles like a pistol, but has a mind-blowing fire rate as well as accuracy. It has a tight spread, which means your bullets will mostly hit the target without straying. You can also choose to use a Silencer to make it more stealthy.

On top of that, the magazine capacity also makes the GTA Online Tactical SMG a worthy purchase in the game. Compared to the Micro SMG, the Tactical performs better in terms of accuracy and mag size. It can carry 60 bullets, which gives a big upper hand during combat. These are important factors when it comes to sub-machine guns in the game.

You can also use it to shoot others while driving, a factor that makes it a worthy purchase in the online multiplayer mode. However, its price can be a downside since it costs a whopping $325,000. This is a lot of money for a weapon that cannot compete against Assault Rifles in the game.

Conclusion

While the GTA Online Tactical SMG is quite amazing and we highly recommend you purchase it, it would make much more sense to wait for a GTA Online weekly update and get the weapon when it's on sale. This will make it truly worth the money. And if you're looking for something that can replace your pistol and Micro SMG, then the Tactical SMG is the best choice for you.

