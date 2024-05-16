GTA San Andreas Stories mod: Features, release time frame, and more

The GTA San Andreas Stories mod is one of the upcoming mods for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. While the developer has yet to release the mod, it has already gained popularity through its first gameplay trailer. Although it is not an official gameplay expansion, San Andreas fans are eagerly waiting for its final release date.

This article briefly explains the features, release time frame, and various other details of the GTA San Andreas Stories mod.

Important details to know about the GTA San Andreas Stories mod

The GTA San Andreas Stories mod is being developed by SASquad (YouTube/@SASquadStories). The team aims to expand the gameplay and features that have made San Andreas memorable to this day. On April 19, 2024, SASquad released a gameplay trailer describing various aspects of the mod.

According to them, the GTA San Andreas Stories mod will act as a prequel to the 2004 title. Much like Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories, the San Andreas Stories mod gameplay will take place three years before the events of the official Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.

Developer SASquad will introduce a new playable character named Jose, who happens to be the cousin of Cesar Vialpando. The latter is the boyfriend of Carl “CJ” Johnson’s sister Kendl Johnson.

The GTA San Andreas mod will also introduce new changes to the 3D Universe Los Santos. According to the gameplay trailer, players can expect more enterable buildings, new areas, interactive places, and various activities such as BMX competitions and store raids. SASquad also mentioned plans to add even more features in future updates.

The story of the mod will feature gang warfare between Ballas, Los Santos Vagos, Grove Street Families, and Varrios Los Aztecas. Jose, similar to his cousin Cesar, will be part of the Varrios Los Aztecas. The gang warfare will take place in 1989 and Jose will try to protect his gang from others.

While the gameplay and the plot of the new San Andreas mod seem promising, SASquad has yet to release its for players. According to the video, the GTA San Andreas Stories mod is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

FAQ

Can you buy the original version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas?

No. Rockstar Games removed the original version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas from all digital stores after the release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition gameplay.

However, those who already owned a copy of the game (including physical discs) before the remastered trilogy, can still play the original version.

