GTA Trilogy on Nintendo Switch 2: Is it worth buying?

Rockstar Games released the GTA Trilogy - The Definitive Edition, a collection of remasters of Grand Theft Auto 3, Vice City, and San Andreas, on various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, back in 2021. Thanks to backwards compatibility, it can also be played on the recently launched Nintendo Switch 2 handheld console. It is worth noting that these three remasters are the only Grand Theft Auto titles on the original Switch, as well as the Switch 2.
So, for those who want to play Grand Theft Auto on the new Nintendo hardware, this collection is the only option. That being said, read on to find out if it is worth buying the GTA Trilogy on the Nintendo Switch 2.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
Is GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition worth buying on Nintendo Switch 2?
The state in which the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy's Definitive Edition remasters were released was pretty disappointing, not just on the Switch, but on all platforms. There were several bugs, glitches, and animation issues, and even the visuals didn't reflect the characteristically distinct atmospheres the original ports of these three games had.
Fortunately, Rockstar Games released a patch for these remasters in November 2024 that fixed most of their issues and added a Classic Lighting option that made them look closer to the originals. The patch covered the Nintendo Switch as well, so it should be noted that the GTA Trilogy is good enough on it.
It is also worth noting that Rockstar hasn't released any Switch 2-specific patch for the remasters, so what you'll be playing on it is the same version as its predecessor. That said, the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition feels a lot more stable on the Nintendo Switch 2 in comparison. It is able to maintain a solid 30 FPS on the 2025 console, whereas one may witness occasional dips while playing it on the original Switch.
Additionally, loading times are noticeably faster on the new handheld, which contributes to improving the overall experience. The Switch 2 also boasts a slightly bigger screen (with 1080p resolution) than its predecessor, which is another factor that could make a positive impact based on a user's preferences.
Is GTA Trilogy worth buying on Nintendo Switch 2? Final verdict
If you haven't played the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Definitive Edition before, and Nintendo Switch 2 is the only accessible console, then yes, the game is worth buying. Those who have already played it on the original Switch may also feel an improvement in the experience on the new hardware.
