History of GTA Online and how its multiplayer has evolved in the last 10 years

GTA Online has been out for nearly 10 years. The history of this multiplayer game is quite rich, so let's take a gander at it. The title's beginning was rather basic at launch, but it grew to be one of the most popular online games in the world to this day. This multiplayer mode wasn't immediately available upon the debut of Grand Theft Auto 5.

Instead, players had to wait a few weeks for GTA Online to debut on October 1, 2013. It's been nearly a decade since then, and the game still gets updates to this day in both substantial patches and weekly content. Let's see how much this game has changed over the years.

GTA Online's history over the last 10 years

Beach Bum was the game's first major update (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first few updates of GTA Online were incredibly simple by today's standards. Here are the patches from 2013 to 2014 and when they debuted:

Beach Bum: November 19, 2013

November 19, 2013 Content Creator: December 10, 2013

December 10, 2013 Capture: December 18, 2013

December 18, 2013 Holiday Gifts: January 5, 2014

January 5, 2014 Valentine's Day Massacre Special: February 13, 2014

February 13, 2014 High-Life: May 13, 2014

May 13, 2014 I'm Not a Hipster: June 17, 2014

June 17, 2014 Independence Day: July 1, 2014

July 1, 2014 San Andreas Flight School: August 19, 2014

August 19, 2014 Last Team Standing: October 2, 2014

October 2, 2014 Festive Surprise: December 18, 2014

These patches often focused on clothes or holidays, something that modern updates don't solely do. These days, a modern DLC would include a holiday as a part of the big content update. It is worth mentioning that many of the features introduced in the 2013 to 2014 patches tend to be underutilized today due to being niche (like how Last Team Standing modes aren't meta to do).

Note that 2013 to 2014 was the PS3 and Xbox 360 era.

2015 to 2016

The Heists update helped bring one of the most iconic features into this game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The next two years of GTA Online would include much of the content that gamers know and love today. Here are the patches from 2015 to 2016 and when they debuted:

Heists: March 10, 2015

March 10, 2015 Ill-Gotten Gains Part 1: June 10, 2015

June 10, 2015 Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2: July 8, 2015

July 8, 2015 Freemode Events: September 15, 2015

September 15, 2015 Lowriders: October 20, 2015

October 20, 2015 Halloween Surprise: October 29, 2015

October 29, 2015 Executives and Other Criminals: December 15, 2015

December 15, 2015 Festive Surprise 2015: December 21, 2015

December 21, 2015 January 2016: January 28, 2016

January 28, 2016 Be My Valentine: February 10, 2016

February 10, 2016 Lowriders: Custom Classics: March 15, 2016

March 15, 2016 Further Adventures in Finance and Felony: June 7, 2016

June 7, 2016 Cunning Stunts: July 12, 2016

July 12, 2016 Bikers: October 4, 2016

October 4, 2016 Import/Export: December 13, 2016

Filler patches were still common in this era. One thing of note is that the PS3 and Xbox 360 received their final major update in Ill-Gotten Gains Part 2. Every patch thereafter was for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC ports.

Some familiar features still widely used today were featured in this era, such as:

Heists

Organizations

Businesses

Storyline missions

It is worth mentioning that 2016 was the last year for filler holiday-themed patches in GTA Online.

2017 to 2019

Arena War was interesting, yet it didn't add much to retain players for this specific game mode (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online was still heavily focused on multiplayer nearly half a decade after its release in 2013. There wasn't much solo content outside of a few Sell Missions, and that wouldn't change much from 2017 to 2019:

Cunning Stunts: Vehicle Special Circuit: March 14, 2017

March 14, 2017 Gunrunning: June 13, 2017

June 13, 2017 Smuggler's Run: August 29, 2017

August 29, 2017 The Doomsday Heist: December 12, 2017

December 12, 2017 Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series: March 20, 2018

March 20, 2018 After Hours: July 24, 2018

July 24, 2018 Arena War: December 11, 2018

December 11, 2018 The Diamond Casino & Resort: July 23, 2019

July 23, 2019 The Diamond Casino Heist: December 12, 2019

Some popular updates came out during this time. Gunrunning adjusted the in-game lore so everything now took place in the present day rather than awkwardly happening a few months prior to the events of Grand Theft Auto 5.

As far as infamous patches go, After Hours introduced the Oppressor Mk II. Griefing was common in prior years with the Hydra and Rhino, but the Oppressor Mk II made it way too easy for how cheap it was. The bike had to get nerfed twice several years later to be less dangerous and cost an absurd amount.

The Oppressor Mk II is a vehicle many multiplayer gamers can recognize (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some other popular content was introduced. After Hours brought forth the Nightclub, a fan-favorite business for AFKers. Similarly, The Diamond Casino & Resort introduced a fun casino for fans of gambling. Two heists also debuted from 2017 to 2019 via The Doomsday Heist and The Diamond Casino Heist.

One important thing of note is that 2019 is when GTA Online started to only get two big patches a year.

2020 to 2023

The Cayo Perico Heist is still popular, even after later nerfs (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are the big content updates from 2020 to 2023:

Los Santos Summer Special: August 11, 2020

August 11, 2020 The Cayo Perico Heist: December 15, 2020

December 15, 2020 Los Santos Tuners: July 20, 2021

July 20, 2021 The Contract: December 15, 2021

December 15, 2021 PS5 & Xbox Series X|S: March 15, 2022

March 15, 2022 The Criminal Enterprises: July 26, 2022

July 26, 2022 Los Santos Drug Wars: December 13, 2022

December 13, 2022 San Andreas Mercenaries: June 13, 2023

It is worth noting that the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers for GTA Online shut down on December 16, 2021, meaning people who still played on those consoles had to play a modern port to still enjoy this game.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X|S ports on March 15, 2022, introduced new features like HSW upgrades and new graphics modes. This is content still absent from the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

GTA Online could be purchased separately on the PS5 and Xbox Series from Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as multiplayer changes go, The Cayo Perico Heist introduced the greatest solo moneymaker ever (excluding glitches and certain event week bonuses). GTA Online would continue to become more solo-friendly throughout the next few years. For example, Los Santos Drug Wars would make Agatha's Casino Story missions soloable instead of requiring two players to start.

Criminal Enterprises onward would also focus a bit more on balance changes, which included the notorious Oppressor Mk II nerfs. Much of modern GTA Online still focuses on players doing heists, Sell Missions, and waiting for new weekly updates.

San Andreas Mercenaries was the most recent patch when this article was written (Image via Rockstar Games)

In some ways, the core gameplay has been the same for many years from 2015 onwards. The only difference is the occasional new feature that might powercreep said gameplay mechanics. Who knows what the future brings for GTA Online?

Based on current GTA 6 leaks, the next Grand Theft Auto game seems promising.

