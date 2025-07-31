  • home icon
  • GTA
  "I got a strong feeling for GTA IV port too": Fans expect Nintendo Direct to feature GTA IV and RDR2

"I got a strong feeling for GTA IV port too": Fans expect Nintendo Direct to feature GTA IV and RDR2

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 31, 2025 12:34 GMT
Fans are hoping for rumored GTA IV and RDR2 ports to be revealed at Nintendo Direct (Images via Rockstar Games)
Fans are hoping for rumored GTA IV and RDR2 ports to be revealed at Nintendo Direct (Images via Rockstar Games)

Modern console ports of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) are rumored to be in the works. Rockstar Games hasn't suggested anything so far, but some fans are speculating that they will be announced in the upcoming Nintendo Direct. For those wondering, this is an online event to showcase new and upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch consoles.

@videotechuk_, a prominent member of the Rockstar Games' fan community on X, expects that an RDR2 port will be revealed at the Nintendo Direct. While replying, @Mehjustabiscuit stated they were hoping for a GTA IV port too.

"I got a strong feeling for GTA IV port too."
Fans expect to see Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 at Nintendo Direct (Image via X)
Fans expect to see Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 at Nintendo Direct (Image via X)

In another reply to @videotechuk_, X user @rxehaan said that they would buy a Nintendo Switch 2, which released in June 2025, just to be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on a portable console.

"fingers crossed, i’d 100% buy a switch for a portable experience"
@GameRoll_, also a known name in the Rockstar fanbase, expressed hope for a Nintendo Switch 2 port announcement of the developer's 2018 western classic.

"Fingers crossed for an RDR2 Switch 2 port announcement. Probably unlikely but anything is possible."
On the other hand, @StriX960 stated that they are looking forward to seeing the rumored Grand Theft Auto 4 port possibly get revealed at the event.

X user @iLeakGames10 believes that both of these rumored ports are on the way.

Fans believes both Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 ports are on the way (Image via X)
Fans believes both Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 ports are on the way (Image via X)

While an announcement of either of these ports at the upcoming Nintendo Direct would be great, readers should remember that both are only rumored at this point.

Could GTA IV and RDR2 Switch 2 ports be revealed at Nintendo Direct? Possibilities explored

Tez'2 statement on the rumored Grand Theft Auto IV port (Image via GTAForums)
Tez'2 statement on the rumored Grand Theft Auto IV port (Image via GTAForums)

Tez2, a Rockstar Games insider with a great track record, recently reported that a GTA IV port to modern consoles could be in development, but no particular systems were mentioned in their statement. Fans believe it might drop on the Nintendo Switch 2, similar to how Red Dead Redemption released on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2023.

Similarly, a report by Gamereactor stated that RDR2 could be on its way to the Switch 2.

With no official announcements or even hints so far, a definitive answer cannot be provided. However, as Rockstar Games rarely collaborates with such events, the possibility of either port being revealed at the new Nintendo Direct seems low. Nevertheless, with the event around the corner at the time of writing, fans won't have to wait long to find out.

Suyash Sahay

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
