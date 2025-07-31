"I got a strong feeling for GTA IV port too": Fans expect Nintendo Direct to feature GTA IV and RDR2

Modern console ports of GTA IV and Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2) are rumored to be in the works. Rockstar Games hasn't suggested anything so far, but some fans are speculating that they will be announced in the upcoming Nintendo Direct. For those wondering, this is an online event to showcase new and upcoming titles for the Nintendo Switch consoles.@videotechuk_, a prominent member of the Rockstar Games' fan community on X, expects that an RDR2 port will be revealed at the Nintendo Direct. While replying, @Mehjustabiscuit stated they were hoping for a GTA IV port too.&quot;I got a strong feeling for GTA IV port too.&quot;Fans expect to see Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 at Nintendo Direct (Image via X)In another reply to @videotechuk_, X user @rxehaan said that they would buy a Nintendo Switch 2, which released in June 2025, just to be able to play Red Dead Redemption 2 on a portable console.&quot;fingers crossed, i’d 100% buy a switch for a portable experience&quot;@GameRoll_, also a known name in the Rockstar fanbase, expressed hope for a Nintendo Switch 2 port announcement of the developer's 2018 western classic.&quot;Fingers crossed for an RDR2 Switch 2 port announcement. Probably unlikely but anything is possible.&quot;On the other hand, @StriX960 stated that they are looking forward to seeing the rumored Grand Theft Auto 4 port possibly get revealed at the event.Check out: GTA 6 release date could slip to September 2026, suggests leakerX user @iLeakGames10 believes that both of these rumored ports are on the way.Fans believes both Grand Theft Auto 4 and RDR2 ports are on the way (Image via X)While an announcement of either of these ports at the upcoming Nintendo Direct would be great, readers should remember that both are only rumored at this point.Also check: Did GTA 6 get delayed againCould GTA IV and RDR2 Switch 2 ports be revealed at Nintendo Direct? Possibilities exploredTez'2 statement on the rumored Grand Theft Auto IV port (Image via GTAForums)Tez2, a Rockstar Games insider with a great track record, recently reported that a GTA IV port to modern consoles could be in development, but no particular systems were mentioned in their statement. Fans believe it might drop on the Nintendo Switch 2, similar to how Red Dead Redemption released on the PS4 and Nintendo Switch in August 2023.Similarly, a report by Gamereactor stated that RDR2 could be on its way to the Switch 2.Read more: Grand Theft Auto 6 PS5 Pro bundle: Everything leaked so farWith no official announcements or even hints so far, a definitive answer cannot be provided. However, as Rockstar Games rarely collaborates with such events, the possibility of either port being revealed at the new Nintendo Direct seems low. Nevertheless, with the event around the corner at the time of writing, fans won't have to wait long to find out.Check out more related content:Grand Theft Auto 6 and PS5 marketing deal is real, claims leaker3 key Grand Theft Auto 6 details potentially leakedNew Grand Theft Auto 6 leak points to a premium price tag of £109.99