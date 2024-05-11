Is it worth owning the Panto in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Benefactor Panto in GTA Online isn’t a new vehicle added with the recent Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. Yet, it remains popular among the fanbase. The three-door hatchback, based on the real-life 2007-2014 Smart Fortwo, was added to the game in 2014 as part of the I'm Not a Hipster update. However, it’s 2024, and players still see it trending on the internet now and then.

This may generate curiosity as to why a decade-old Grand Theft Auto Online vehicle is so popular. Put plainly, the Panto is still worth owning in 2024 for various reasons.

Let’s briefly take a look at this GTA Online Benefactor ride and what it offers after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

GTA Online Panto: Why is it so special? (post-Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update)

The Benefactor Panto is a special vehicle to own in GTA Online, even if it’s not a new ride added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It runs on a three-cylinder engine with a six-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. This allows the car to reach a top speed of 100.25 mph (161.34 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:15.376.

However, the best part about the automobile is that it is extremely lightweight. For this reason, players can feel extremely high acceleration and top speed. While it suffers from problematic handling at high speeds, it is very maneuverable when airborne in Los Santos.

Players can do amazing stunt jumps with the vehicle without the fear of crash deformation, as it is non-existent. However, its performance starts getting impacted after a few hits.

Overall, the Panto is more like a novelty vehicle that shouldn’t be missed by both beginners and veteran car collectors in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Compared to new rides added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on March 7, 2024, it is relatively cheaper:

Benefactor Panto - $85,000

$85,000 Vapid Benson Truck (Cluckin Bell) - $685,000

$685,000 Canis Terminus Jeep - $1,877,500

$1,877,500 Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor police vehicle - $4,065,000

This immediately makes the Benefactor automobile a must-own vehicle for every GTA Online player who still doesn't have it.

Will the Benefactor Panto return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of May 10, 2024, Rockstar Games has neither confirmed nor hinted at the return of this Benefactor ride in Grand Theft Auto 6. However, it won’t be surprising if the vehicle makes an appearance in Vice City because the developer usually brings popular automobiles to newer titles in the series.

FAQs about Panto in Grand Theft Auto Online:

1) Where to buy it in Grand Theft Auto Online

Those interested can get the car from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website for the price of $85,000.

2) What is its overall rating in Grand Theft Auto 5?

The automobile has a vehicle rating of 54.51, per its performance stats on Rockstar's website.

