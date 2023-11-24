List of GTA Online vehicles at Simeon's car showroom and Luxury Autos this week (November 24-29)

GTA Online’s new weekly update has added new vehicles to Simeon’s car showroom and the Luxury Autos Showroom. From now until November 29, 2023, players can find some of the best rides in these in-game showrooms and even test-drive a couple of them. This week’s selection includes automobiles from the likes of Pegassi, Överflöd, Karin, Bravado, and Grotti.

This article lists all the GTA vehicles available at Luxury Autos Showroom and Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport.

Toreador, Sultan RS, and more are featured at Luxury Autos and Premium Deluxe Motorsport car showrooms in GTA Online (November 24-29)

1) Pegassi Toreador

The latest GTA Online weekly update puts the Pegassi Toreador back into the limelight. The four-seater custom submersible sports car is primarily inspired by the Lamborghini Marzal.

On the performance front, the Toreador possesses a decent top speed of 135.25 mph (217.66 km/h). However, its strength lies in its ability to traverse water via the famous submarine mode. It also comes with powerful weapons like machine guns, making it a force to be reckoned with.

The Pegassi Toreador can be purchased from Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $4,250,000.

2) Överflöd Zeno

The Överflöd Zeno is a two-seater supercar in GTA Online that debuted in 2021 as part of The Contract update. The vehicle looks similar to the real-life SSC Tuatara.

The Zeno seems to be powered by a V8-like engine. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:01.428.

Players can get it for $2,820,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

3) Pegassi Ignus

The Pegassi Ignus is a two-seater GTA Online vehicle classified in the Superclass. Like the Zeno, the vehicle was added to the game in 2021 with The Contract update. It resembles a real-life Lamborghini Sián FKP 37.

The Ignus runs on a V12 engine that allows it to push to a maximum speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and complete one lap in 0:59.626.

The Ignus can be purchased from the same Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom for $2,765,000.

4) Karin Sultan RS Classic

Rockstar Games introduced the Karin Sultan RS Classic in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update. The two-seater car famously takes inspiration from the real-life first-generation Subaru Impreza WRX.

When it comes to performance, the Sultan RS Classic runs on a 3.5L 6-cylinder, twin-cam engine fitted with turbochargers. It can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h). However, fans love it for the robust customization options available for the ride.

The Karin Sultan RS Classic is available in Simeon’s car showroom for $1,789,000 - $1,341,750.

5) Bravado Hotring Hellfire

The Bravado Hotring Hellfire is a two-seater stock-racing vehicle featured in Grand Theft Auto 5’s online mode since September 14, 2023, as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

Inspired by the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT TA2, the Hotring Hellfire is capable of reaching an impressive top speed of 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h).

Players can get it for $1,810,000 from Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

6) Överflöd Tyrant

The Överflöd Tyrant is another two-door hypercar available for players after the latest GTA Online update. It resembles both the Apollo Intensa Emozione and Apollo Arrow.

On the performance front, the Tyrant may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, but it offers great handling at high speeds. This makes it a good choice for free roaming in the chaotic world of Los Santos.

Players can get it from Luxury Autos Showroom for $2,515,000.

7) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a two-seater sports car introduced in 2020 with The Cayo Perico Heist update. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale seems to be the inspiration behind the vehicle’s design.

The Itali RSX is considered one of the best four-wheelers for standard land racing in the game. While GTA 6 leaked footage doesn’t reveal if the sports car will return, it is expected to appear in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title due to its popularity.

Players can buy the Itali RSX for $3,465,000 - $2,598,750 from the Luxury Autos Showroom.

With the GTA 6 trailer release date near, all aforementioned vehicles are great for collection in the current game.