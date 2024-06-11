GTA 6 beta circulating on social media is actually a fan-made concept

A rumored GTA 6 beta version is currently doing the rounds on social media platforms. An X profile named Jason From GTA 6 (X/@JasonFromGTAsix) shared a video of it on their profile and claimed it was leaked from the PlayStation 5 console. While some fans believed this claim, others quickly pointed out that it was fake.

The so-called GTA 6 beta video is a fan-made concept first posted in April 2024. However, some users are now sharing it with a misleading title to gain engagement on their posts.

People are sharing fan-made concept as a GTA 6 beta leak

On June 11, 2024, X user Jason From GTA 6 shared the above video claiming it to be a new Grand Theft Auto 6 leak. The video seemingly depicted the upcoming Rockstar Games title on a PlayStation 5 system.

Although the user claimed it to be a GTA 6 beta version, a Community Note (an independent fact-checking feature on X) was added to the post that stated the following:

“This account is known for constantly posting fakes. This is a concept made by CHRI TV on YouTube.”

The original video belongs to a YouTuber named CHRI TV (YouTube/@chritv4417) who is known for making concept videos for various popular video games. Here is the full video uploaded by the YouTuber on April 26, 2024.

While the Grand Theft Auto 6 concept video looks intriguing, the YouTuber used the same artwork on multiple screens, which may not be the case in the official version of the game.

Nonetheless, it was a commendable concept video, which is now unfortunately being shared as a GTA 6 beta leak. Fortunately, many Grand Theft Auto fans rejected the X user’s claims and pointed out that it was fake.

Fans’ reactions to the fake GTA 6 video (Images via X)

Readers should note that after suffering multiple leaks in a short period of time, Rockstar Games has increased its security to a great extent. Therefore, until the GTA 6 release date, one should not fall for any random claims about the game.

