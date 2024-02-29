GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games mandates working from office five times a week: Report

As GTA 6 is reaching its final stage of development, Rockstar Games has started asking employees to return to the office five days a week beginning in April. This information comes from renowned video game journalist and insider Jason Schreier of Bloomberg, who previously revealed other details about Grand Theft Auto VI, including the change in work environment at Rockstar during the highly anticipated game's development.

In an email to employees on Wednesday, Rockstar Head of Publishing Jenn Kolbe stated that the decision was taken for productivity and security concerns. Rockstar Games has seen many security breaches related to GTA 6 recently, including a massive gameplay leak in 2022 and the trailer being revealed before its launch time in December 2023.

Rockstar Games employees to work from office five days a week due to GTA 6 leaks

Expand Tweet

Rockstar Games has been dealing with plenty of leaks all related to GTA 6, starting with the massive gameplay footage dump in 2022. As a result, the renowned Grand Theft Auto developers seem to be taking no chances with security anymore. The recent report comes from Bloomberg, who reviewed an email to staff written by Rockstar Head of Publishing Jenn Kolbe.

In the email, Kolbe also wrote how Rockstar has seen "tangible benefits" from having employees work in person:

“Making these changes now puts us in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality and polish we know it requires, along with a publishing roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game."

This latest report also seems to reinforce that GTA 6 development has entered its final stage. However, Schreier pointed out in his X post how "employees are not thrilled" by this new decision from the leadership at Rockstar Games. As he further explained on X:

"The story here is about a full return-to-office mandate during an era when many other companies have embraced remote or hybrid work."

It should be noted that several other major video games of 2023 were developed remotely. As revealed by Bloomberg themselves in an earlier report, AAA titles like Spider-Man 2 by Insomniac Games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by EA, and even Cyberpunk 2077's latest DLC, Phantom Liberty, by CD Projekt Red, were all developed this way.

Rockstar Games has been accused of crunch before, during the development of Red Dead Redemption 2, which led to a major controversy. As for GTA 6, it remains to be seen how this recent move affects the game's development and the morale of Rockstar Games employees.

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 news and rumors:

File size || ScHoolboy Q's involvement || Trailer 2 song || Trailer 2 tease || Performance on PS5 Pro

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.