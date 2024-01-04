GTA 6 seems to be inspired by both GTA 4 and GTA 5: Report

Ned Luke, Michael De Santa’s voice actor in GTA 5, believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 has the vibe of both Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 combined. The voice actor recently took part in an interview with IGN, where he expressed his views on the first trailer for the GTA 6. He believes that the upcoming game would have the ideal balance of darkness and comedy.

Ned Luke also commented on Lucia’s portrayal and her character in the GTA 6 trailer, applauding the new female protagonist for her badass vibes throughout the video.

Grand Theft Auto 5’s artist Ned Luke praises the GTA 6 trailer for its presentation

On December 23, 2023, IGN shared a video interview with Ned Luke where he talked about his thoughts on the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

According to him, there was a noticeable difference in vibes between Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5. Ned said that while the former had a dark and gloomy vibe, the latter was more focused on the comedic aspect. Comparing the GTA 6 trailer to Grand Theft Auto 4, he stated that the upcoming game would lean more towards darker themes. His exact words were as follows:

"I think that this thing, from the trailer, it looks like it's going to be a little heavier than ours was. It looks like all the comedy and all the weirdness is going to be on the outside. It had a little heavier vibe, it felt to me between us and 4, almost. Because 4 was really dark."

However, Ned Luke did not eliminate the comedy aspect altogether. According to him, the Grand Theft Auto 6 storyline would have fewer comedy elements compared to the narrative of GTA 5, but they would still be a part of the game.

The popular voice actor also praised the new protagonist, Lucia. He said that her portrayal nullifies all the criticism that emerged when the gaming community came to know that the new GTA 6 protagonist was going to be a female character. Elaborating further, Ned Luke stated the following:

"Lucia's hard, man. In the trailer, she looked good. You get a lot of these clowns out here going 'Rockstar's going woke, they're caving in to the wokeness of the world."

He particularly appreciated the ending scene of the trailer when Lucia and Jason break into a store. According to him, Lucia’s role in the trailer made him believe that she would be the main character in the duo.

"That last scene where they come busting in, she just looked like a badass... So I don't know if you read into thats as she's going to be the big time and he's going to be with her..."

However, readers are advised to wait for the GTA 6 release date to know the exact roles of Jason and Lucia.

