GTA Online fans are frustrated over NPCs' aggressive driving skills

NPCs' aggressive driving is one of the most frustrating things in GTA Online. Naturally, fans are unhappy about the broken AI in the game, especially since the online multiplayer mode has had this issue for a long time. Several fans, including u/Electronic-Top6302 (who posted a clip on the GTAOnline subreddit), have taken to social media to share their frustration over the AI's reckless driving in the game.

Others joined the discussion and shared their thoughts about the broken AI system and the NPC's aggressive driving skills in GTA Online. Many shared how they kill these NPCs rather than let them flee or do more damage. Others mentioned that this is a big reason why most GTA Online fans don't ride motorcycles in the game.

GTA Online fans discussing the NPCs' aggressive driving skills 1/2 (Image via Reddit)

GTA Online fans discussing the NPCs' aggressive driving skills 2/2 (Image via Reddit)

It is a common occurrence for NPCs to ram into players in the city. While some claim it is a mere coincidence, others are adamant that Rockstar Games has programmed them to crash into players at random. This becomes a huge issue when you are trying to complete a mission or end a chance but end up in an accident because of an NPC's lackluster driving ability.

NPCs' aggressive driving skills are one of the annoying things in GTA Online

GTA Online has a set of bugs and glitches that players often encounter, and poor driving by the game's NPCs is among them. Several popular GTA YouTubers have looked into this phenomenon, and fans often wonder if these NPCs are programmed to crash into players. This is something that most of the community wants removed from GTA Online.

While it is not as deadly when players are driving a car, things get dicey when you're on a motorcycle, since crashing at a high speed can often lead to death. This is one of the reasons why several players are hesitant to ride the fastest motorcycles in GTA Online.

Fans claim NPC's are programmed to do this in GTA Online (Image via Reddit)

The community has been requesting that Rockstar Games fix the GTA NPC driving issues for quite some time. However, the studio has yet to make a move and nerf how aggressively some of the NPCs drive around. Until that happens, players will keep coming across characters who randomly swerve across lanes or actively try to ram into them.

However, this is just one of the problems that needs to be immediately fixed in GTA Online. The game has several other bugs and glitches that not only waste your time but often lead to toxic gameplay. Hopefully, the studio will fix these issues before rolling out GTA 6 for the masses.

FAQ's about GTA Online bugs

When will Rockstar Games fix the NPCs' aggressive driving skills?

At the moment, there are no signs from the studio regarding a fix for this issue in the game. Hopefully, one of the upcoming updates might resolve it.

Are there other bugs in the game?

Yes, there are several other bugs in GTA Online, ranging from broken Business Raids to NPCs having extraordinarily accurate aim.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback