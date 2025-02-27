GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles (February 27 - March 3, 2025)

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles are one of the many ways to earn money in Los Santos. Available only for Salvage Yard owners, three of these rides can give players about $1 million every week. Rockstar Games has just added a fresh set of Salvage Yard vehicles that includes rides manufactured by Grotti, Benefactor, and Declasse.

Let’s learn briefly about the latest Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles that players can get their hands on till March 3, 2025.

GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles this week are GT500, Schlagen GT, and Drift Yosemite (February 27 - March 3, 2025)

1) First GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle: Grotti GT500

The Grotti GT500 is a two-seater Sports-Classic car seemingly based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GT SWB. Rockstar added it to the game in 2018 as part of The Doomsday Heist update.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the GT500 can go up to a top speed of 111.50 mph (179.44 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:12.139.

Also Check: Fake Grand Theft Auto 6 leak catches Rockstar insider's eye, hints real gameplay could be better

2) Second GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle: Benefactor Schlagen GT

The Benefactor Schlagen GT is a two-seater sports car that debuted in 2019 with the Arena War DLC update. It highly resembles the real-life Mercedes-AMG GT, with some design cues taken from the BMW Z4 Concept and Hamann Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Roadster.

Unlike the latest podium vehicle, the Schlagen GT runs on a twin-turbo V8 engine with a 7-speed gearbox. It possesses a top speed of 125.50 mph (201.97 km/h) and can complete one lap in 1:03.462.

3) Third Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online: Declasse Drift Yosemite

Lastly, there is the Declasse Drift Yosemite, a two-seater custom pick-up truck seemingly based on the real-life second-generation Chevrolet C10. It made its debut in 2020 with The Diamond Casino Heist DLC update.

When it comes to performance, the Drift Yosemite possesses a top speed of 107.50 mph (173.00 km/h) and completes one lap in about 1:06.600. As the name suggests, the vehicle is considered very proficient in drifting.

The next GTA Online weekly update of March 4, 2025, will change up the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles once again.

