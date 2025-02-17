With the release of every event in Los Santos, Rockstar offers new GTA Online weekly discounts. This allows players to save a lot of money on purchasing select items in the game which usually includes some of the best vehicles, powerful weapons, and more. Till 2 AM PT, February 20, 2025, players can currently claim up to 50% discount on select purchases.

Ad

This article shares everything gamers must know about the latest GTA Online weekly discounts currently available.

Ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts include vehicles like Paragon R, Dorado, and more (February 17-20, 2025)

Ad

Trending

As per the recently released GTA Online Valentine’s Day update, here are all of the items available at discounted prices this week:

Buckingham Shamal (30% off)

(30% off) Enus Paragon R (30% off)

(30% off) Bravado Dorado (30% off)

(30% off) Declasse Impaler SZ (30% off)

(30% off) Dinka Sugoi (30% off)

(30% off) Casino Master Penthouse (30% off)

(30% off) Casino Master Penthouse Modifications and Upgrades (30% off)

(30% off) Pegassi Torero XO (50% off)

(50% off) Progen Emerus (50% off)

(50% off) Valentine’s Clothing (50% off)

(50% off) Heavy Rifle (50% off) – Gun Van

Please note that the aforementioned items in weekly discounts will be changed after 2 AM PT, February 20, 2025.

Ad

Also Check: 5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update

What should you get from the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts? (February 17-20, 2025)

Ad

The best asset to invest in would be the Casino Master Penthouse as it allows players to access Casino Story Missions which are currently offering 2x bonuses. However, it’s 2025 and most players may already own the property. The next logical decision would be to buy a new vehicle. Both Torero XO and Emerus are worth getting and can be acquired from the Legendary Motorsport website.

The Pegassi Torero XO is a supercar that highly resembles the real-life 2022 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. It debuted in the game in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises DLC. In terms of performance, it runs on a powerful V12 engine, allowing it to go up to a speed of 131.50 mph (211.63 km/h). It is a great modern-looking vehicle that can help players complete certain missions.

Ad

The Progen Emerus is a two-door supercar that seems to be based on the real-life 2019 McLaren Senna. It also debuted years ago with The Diamond Casino & Resort update. When it comes to performance, it is almost on par with Torero XO. It possesses a top speed of 127.25 mph (204.79 km/h). Players can use this ride to complete their day-to-day activities with ease.

Also Check: Vapid Uranus LozSpeed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback