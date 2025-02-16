5 best things to buy in the GTA Online weekly update (February 17-20, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released a new GTA Online weekly update event amid Valentine’s Day celebrations. These special event updates are always a great opportunity to try something new in the world of Los Santos. The developer even offers exciting discounts on select items during these special events, making it the best time to buy and try new stuff the game has to offer. Likewise, select things can currently be claimed at up to a 50% discount till 2:00 PT, February 20, 2025.

This article shares five of the best things that players can buy in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis. The entries are arranged in no particular order.

GTA Online weekly update: 5 best things to buy include Heavy Rifle, Torero XO, and more (February 17-20, 2025)

1) Heavy Rifle

Grand Theft Auto Online players often require a weapon to survive in the city of Los Santos. It helps in completing missions and also defending against griefers in a lobby. The Heavy Rifle is one such weapon that can be very helpful in handling tough situations.

Based seemingly on the real-life FN SCAR, the Heavy Rifle has the following stats:

Damage: 40/100

40/100 Fire Rate: 50/100

50/100 Accuracy: 40/100

40/100 Range: 45/100

45/100 Clip Size: 40/100

With a rate of fire of about 500 RPM and a 34-per-shot damage rate, it is one of the most lethal assault rifles to own in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

It is currently available from the Gun Van at a 50% discounted price of $2,250,000.

2) Emerus

A picture of Emerus in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA Online weekly update has brought the Progen Emerus back into the limelight. The two-door supercar was added to the game five years ago as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort DLC update. What makes it stand out from the rest of the in-game hypercars is its aggressive design based on the real-life 2019 McLaren Senna.

The Emerus performs really well and can reach a top speed of 203.98 km/h (126.75 mph). The best part about this car is its ability to take sharp turns.

Players can currently buy the Progen Emerus for a 50% discounted price of $1,375,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

3) Buckingham Shamal

It’s evident that not all players like to navigate through traffic every day in Los Santos and rather prefer to fly through the skies to go coast-to-coast without any hassle. That’s where the Buckingham Shamal comes in handy. It is a regional jet seemingly based on the real-life Learjet 45.

Powered by twin turbofan engines, the aircraft can go up to a maximum speed of 255.89 km/h (159.00 mph) and complete one lap in 0:49.417. Its responsive handling and impressive speed make it one of the best jets for beginners to try.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows gamers to grab it for a 30% discounted price of $805,000 from Elitás Travel.

4) Torero XO

A picture of Torero XO in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another great vehicle featured in the ongoing GTA Online weekly update is the Pegassi Torero XO, a two-door supercar seemingly inspired by a Lamborghini Countach. Rockstar added it to the game in 2022 with the popular The Criminal Enterprises DLC update.

Apart from a top speed of 211.63 km/h (131.50 mph), the vehicle possesses incredible acceleration and good downforce. The fact that players can take corners with it with a negligible amount of oversteer or understeer makes it one of the best cars to buy this week.

The Torero XO is currently purchasable from Legendary Motorsport for a 50% discounted price of $1,445,000.

5) ZR350

Lastly, there’s another ride that one should check out in the latest GTA Online weekly update – the Annis ZR350. Debuting with the popular Los Santos Tuners update of 2021, the two-door sports car seemingly took inspiration from a Mazda RX-7.

According to popular GTA content creator Broughy1322, the automobile possesses a top speed of 116.75 mph (187.89 km/h) and completes one lap in 187.89 km/h (116.75 mph). Players can currently unlock a special limited-time livery for the ZR350 by participating in one drift event, making it a must-own vehicle this week.

The sports car can currently be acquired from Legendary Motorsport for $1,615,000 or $1,211,250 (trade price).

As always, players have the freedom to buy whatever they want or need at the moment. Still, all of the aforementioned options are some of the best ones that they should consider checking out before the next GTA Online weekly update.

