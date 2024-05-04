"Jason looks like Fred Durst": GTA 6 fans react to protagonists but in a different style

The September 2022 GTA 6 leaks featured two playable protagonists - Jason and Lucia. While the latter was confirmed in the title's first trailer, the former is yet to be introduced officially by Rockstar Games. Nevertheless, fans often come up with fan art of the two characters in their unique styles. Among the latest ones, comes the artwork by Reddit user u/Meatballs5666.

Viewers of the post had some witty and sarcastic things to say about the artwork, with one user even comparing Jason with Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst. Here are a few reactions to u/Meatballs5666's fan art:

Various fan reactions to the Jason and Lucia fan art (Images via Reddit)

One of the comments, by u/anna_benns21, hilariously coined GTA 6's Lucia doing the planning the reason behind her big brain (head) in the drawing with Jason's big ears being the result of him only listening.

The creator of the fan art also took the joke sportingly (Image via Reddit: u/anna_benns21)

Another interesting comment compared the art style with that seen in MeatCanyon videos on YouTube. u/Meatballs5666 replied to that by calling MeatCanyon a huge inspiration of theirs.

Viewer compares the fan art above with MeatCanyon's art style (Image via Reddit: u/OrdinaryGhoul)

GTA 6 protagonist fan art entertains fans while they wait for the upcoming game's second trailer

The fan art above by Reddit user u/Meatballs5666 depicts Jason and Lucia in the apparel they were seen wearing in the GTA 6 leaks. The latter was the center of attention in the first official trailer and even spoke some lines of dialogue. As far as the former is concerned, a character resembling him did appear in the video but remained unnamed.

Nevertheless, fans are expecting the next GTA 6 trailer, for which there is no release date or window yet, to reveal more about Jason. Some believe that it could arrive in the near future, especially with Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) having an earnings call planned for May 16, 2024.

Additionally, reports of the Rockstar Games cleaning their Instagram page have also sparked rumors of a big GTA 6 announcement in the upcoming days. However, readers are advised to take such rumors and reports with a grain of salt.

FAQ:

Will GTA 6 be available on PC at launch?

As of this writing, that is May 4, 2024, Rockstar Games has only announced Grand Theft Auto 6 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles at launch in 2025.

Check out more related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback