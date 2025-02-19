Last chance to claim free Valentine's Day items in GTA Online in 2025

The Valentine’s Day event of 2025 is currently active in GTA Online. Rockstar Games released the celebratory update last week on February 13, 2025, adding new in-game bonuses to the popular multiplayer title. However, there’s one more thing that the developers added to celebrate the day of romance – the Valentine’s Day gifts. This includes Heartbreaker clothing, a special livery for Annis ZR350, and more.

This article shares how to claim the free items currently available as part of the ongoing GTA Online event before 2:00 am PT, February 20, 2025.

GTA Online: Heartbreaker clothing is very easy to claim, along with other bonuses

The recently released GTA Online update allows players to claim a couple of free items during the Valentine’s Day event. All one has to do is simply log in to the game anytime before 2:00 am PT, February 20, 2025, and the following Heartbreaker gifts will be rewarded to players automatically:

Heartbreaker Robe

Heartbreaker Bustier (Female)

Heartbreaker Boxer Shorts (Male)

Apart from that, the triple cash and RP bonuses can still be claimed on the Till Death Do Us Part adversary mode. Players can claim a free Heartbreak Pendant by completing one match of the adversary mode.

Similarly, a Valentine's Blazer can be acquired simply by becoming an Associate or a Bodyguard for someone in the popular multiplayer title.

Moreover, gamers can also acquire Pink Heart Shades by winning in any two of the available adversary modes, like the Till Death Do Us Part.

For car enthusiasts, there’s a limited-time Drift Junk livery to claim in GTA Online right now. Players must simply complete one of the available Drift Races with the Annis ZR350 sports car.

Apart from these, the weekly bonuses are still active that players can leverage to earn more money. These include:

2x money on Taxi Work

2x money on Hotring Races

2x money on Casino Story and Work Missions

There’s also a Valentine’s Day special car to claim in the game – the Albany Roosevelt Valor. Salvage Yard owners can currently complete The Duggan Robbery and claim the automobile. Alternatively, one can simply buy the vehicle from Legendary Motorsport for $982,000.

Lastly, there are select cars, vehicles, and other items available at up to 50% discount in GTA Online right now that gamers should check out:

Buckingham Shamal (30% off)

Casino Master Penthouse (30% off)

Enus Paragon R (30% off)

Valentine’s Clothing (50% off)

Bravado Dorado (30% off)

Progen Emerus (50% off)

Declasse Impaler SZ (30% off)

Pegassi Torero XO (50% off)

Dinka Sugoi (30% off)

The next update is set to release after 2:00 am PT, on February 20, 2025.

Also Check: GTA Online new content: Everything added in 2025 so far

