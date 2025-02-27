Last chance to collect free items in GTA Online update (February 27-March 3, 2025)

The last GTA Online update of February 2025 is currently live in Los Santos. This is the last weekly event before the free PC upgrade. As usual, there are new sets of bonuses and discounts to claim, giving players new things to do while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the developers have also brought all the free Carnival items for those who haven’t claimed it yet.

Till March 3, 2025, gamers can collect a couple of carnival-themed items for free, and all of them are unique apparel to collect. Here’s how to claim the freebies in the latest update.

GTA Online update: List of all Carnival Gifts and how to claim this (February 27-March 3, 2025)

Even after the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update, players can still claim the following Carnival Gifts for free simply by logging in to the game:

Carnival Feather Shirt

Carnival Feather Shorts

Carnival Feather Dress

Carnival Sun Dress

Furthermore, there’s another Carnival Gift that requires the completion of a certain objective – the Carnival Neck Gaiter. To unlock this, players must uncork a bottle of champagne at any bar. This can be done at either a Nightclub, Penthouse, or other properties that have a bar inside them.

Lastly, there is the Bigness Carnival Bucket Hat that can be claimed by winning two Stunt Races this week.

Apart from that, the Vapid Uranus LozSpeed, which made its debut last week, is still purchasable. Players can visit the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website and buy the new vehicle for $1,140,000.

While the Carnival Gifts can't be claimed once the current weekly event ends, the Uranus LozSpeed will likely remain purchasable. This allows players to spend time and effort on other bonuses that are available right now.

Which are the weekly bonuses currently available in the GTA Online update? (February 27-March 3, 2025)

The current update allows gamers to take advantage of the following bonuses for the next couple of days:

2x money + RP:

Furthermore, here are some of the discounted items worth checking out before March 3, 2025:

Compact EMP Launcher (Gun Van)

Vapid GB200

Karin Sultan Classic

Benefactor Turreted Limo

Buckingham Vestra

Rockstar Games is expected to release the new GTA Online DLC content next week.

