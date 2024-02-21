"This looks like sh*t": GTA 6 fans react to new anime-style fan-made trailer

A fan-made version of the first official GTA 6 trailer has been uploaded on X by user @JokerFromGTAVI. This rendition recreates the entire video in the anime style. However, it has been bashed by users on the social media platform, with many criticizing its overall quality.

X user @milkymace's reaction to the fan-made trailer (Image via X)

Grand Theft Auto 6's official debut trailer arrived to much fanfare in December 2023, and many players have since recreated it in other video games and in real life.

Fan-made GTA 6 anime-style trailer receives negative reception on X

The fan-made GTA 6 trailer in question was crafted in the anime art style via Sora, an AI tool by OpenAI, capable of creating realistic and imaginative videos from text instructions.

As seen in the X post above, all characters and environments featured in Grand Theft Auto 6's debut trailer are rendered in an art style seen in anime films and TV shows.

That said, the fan-made trailer has been heavily criticized by X users:

Reactions to Grand Theft Auto 6's fan-made Anime trailer 1/2 (Images via X)

Although most of the comments are negative, there are a couple of users who think the concept is interesting:

Reactions to Grand Theft Auto 6's fan-made Anime trailer 2/2 (Images via X)

As stated earlier, many have recreated the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer in their own way. One of the more recent renditions, created by Youtuber Boranium Art, saw the video fully animated in Minecraft.

Unlike the anime recreation, this version of the upcoming title's debut trailer had a very positive reception on social media platforms.

Hyundai Motorsport also recreated the GTA 6 trailer in real life, uploading it on their official X account, @HMSGOfficial, on January 17, 2024.

Just like Minecraft recreation, this version was much appreciated by social media users.

