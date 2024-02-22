"We do not care post GTA 6: Fans react to Rockstar's announcement of GTA Online update

Rockstar Games has rolled out another weekly update for GTA Online, but fans seem more interested in Grand Theft Auto 6. An X post by the game's publisher, which announced the recent update and the new car (Declasse Impaler SZ) released alongside this update, was met with nonchalance from some fans. As one user by the name of HEEM (@imfrmalbany) wrote:

"We do not care post gta 6."

Fans seem dissatisfied that Rockstar has only released one trailer for the upcoming game. They clamor for more, with countless X users requesting the developers to release the second trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 as soon as possible.

GTA 6 fans not interested in GTA Online updates

Above is the X post that Rockstar Games made following today's GTA Online weekly update. It informs players that a new car, the Impaler SZ, was added to the game with the update and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. The post further mentions that the new car is also currently on display at the Luxury Autos showroom.

However, the majority of the community appeared least interested in the car or the update, preferring to learn more about Grand Theft Auto 6, Rockstar's most anticipated title. A large number of users have threatened to unfollow and even boycott Rockstar Games unless it releases the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

Here are some notable reactions:

The weekly update brought with it another drip-feed car from the The Chop Shop DLC. The Declasse Impaler SZ in GTA Online, which is a four-door sedan based on the Chevrolet Impala SS, is now available from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. As mentioned, it's currently being showcased at the Luxury Autos showroom and costs $1,280,000.

Casino Story Missions and Casino Work will be paying out 2x bonuses throughout the week (February 22 to 28, 2024) while the Diamond Adversary Series comes with a 3x bonus. Rockstar Games has also teased the upcoming Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist that was revealed by data miners earlier.

Calling it "A New Opportunity," the publisher explains that Vincent Effenburger, the former head of security for The Diamond Casino & Resort, is now part of the LSPD and he will contact players "in just a few short weeks" as he requires their help with something.

