10 safehouse mods for GTA 5 to have fun with

Despite many enhancements over previous entries in the series, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 lacks the essential ability to purchase safehouses. Its three protagonists, Michael, Trevor, and Franklin make millions of dollars by the end of the story, but there isn't much to spend it on. Fortunately, this shortcoming can be fixed by installing safehouse mods created by the members of this title's community.

Although Rockstar Games focuses on delivering content for the game's online mode, these mods add a breath of fresh air to its story mode. So, here are 10 safehouse mods that players can have fun with in GTA 5.

Galileo Michael Mansion and 9 other safehouse mods for GTA 5 to have fun with

1) Music Producer's Mansion

Music Producer's Mansion, created by Zoidberg, adds an incredibly luxurious and sprawling mansion in GTA 5's story mode. It has multiple floors and detailed interiors and is located on a hill, providing a picturesque view from all sides. Armed guards also populate the property, giving an increased sense of security.

2) Custom Safehouse - Armed

The Custom Safehouse - Armed mod is for anyone on the lookout for a fortress. Designed by Captain Chandler AKA Ellcrys, this mod spawns a huge safehouse on a hill in Chiliad Mountain State Wilderness where players can land aircraft, park various cars, and enjoy its comfortable interiors.

3) Martin Madrazo's Safehouse

Martin Madrazo is a notorious drug lord operating out of Los Santos. He initially gives a lot of trouble to Michael but develops a rather friendly relationship with him over time. Players get to visit his mansion only during a handful of cutscenes, but they can now use it as a safehouse via Avery's Martin Madrazo Safehouse mod.

4) Extended Police Station and Luxury Safehouse

As stated in its name, the Extended Police Station and Luxury Safehouse GTA 5 mod merges a police station and a safehouse into one massive property. This safehouse is not only loaded with rooms and in-game assets but also with LSPD cops and major story mode characters.

5) Galileo Michael Mansion

Michael's house in Rockford Hills is one of Grand Theft Auto 5's most iconic locations. However, players who have gotten a little bored of it can install the Galileo Michael Mansion to shift the De Santa family to a new property.

Created by mixtro, this mod spawns a sumptuous mansion right next to the Galileo Observatory overlooking the bustling city of Los Santos.

6) Bel Air Billionaire

The Bel Air Billionaire mod designed by guido12 is the perfect choice for players looking for a luxurious mansion that is neither too big nor too small. In fact, it is quite like Franklin's safehouse from the story mode but features a helipad, a spacious garage, and an indoor pool.

7) Trevor's Log House

Trevor Phillips, like the other two lead characters, walked away with millions after robbing the Union Depository. However, he continues living in his shabby trailer. While Rockstar Games didn't provide him with a new house, Trevor's Log House mod created by Dusted replaces his trailer with a beautiful wooden mansion full of detailed interiors and amenities.

8) Home Ownership V

Home Ownership V is a great example of how GTA 6 can reintroduce purchasable safehouses in the series if Rockstar decides to do so. Designed by M8T, this mod adds multiple varied safehouses to the game and even allows players to set custom spawn locations, making it one of the best safehouse mods for GTA 5.

9) The Savehouse Mod: Houses, Hotels, Custom Savespots

The Savehouse Mod: Houses, Hotels, Custom Savespots works much like the Home Ownership V mod and adds purchasable properties to the game. Created by Kopalov and Henny Smafter, this mod even lets players rent hotel rooms and apartments, which is a rather unique feature.

10) Safehouse Reloaded

HKH191's Safehouse Reloaded is a very well-known GTA 5 mod. It adds a plethora of new purchasable safehouses to the game's story mode, but what makes it incredibly unique is that these properties vary in size and interior design, suiting the needs of different players.

